dog
- health
Why Does My Dog Foam at the Mouth?
When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Honeydew?
Some parts of the fruit salad are a no-go (ahem, grapes). What about this melon?
- lifestyle
The 10 Most Dog-Friendly Cities In The United States
In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.
- shopping
7 Supplements to Help Each of Your Dog's Health Concerns
From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.
- lifestyle
Meet the 10 Finalists in the “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” Contest—And Vote for Your Fave!
It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.
- lifestyle
Why I Loved My Dog Even *More* After I Had a Baby
A response to The Cut writer who claimed she fell out of love with her cat once she had a kid.
- behavior
How Long Can You Leave a Dog Alone?
Not that you want to be away from them anyway.
- lifestyle
Virgo Season Is for Pet Parents Who Never Forget to Bring Poop Bags
And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.
- lifestyle
How to Protect Your Dog From Coyote Attacks
Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.
- lifestyle
Want to Adopt a Senior Dog? Here’s Your Cheat Sheet to Achieving Your Dream
How to search foster rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries across the country to find the right snuggle buddy.
- health
Can Dogs Get Lyme Disease? Canine Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
- behavior
Vancouver Is Giving Out Yellow Bandanas to Reactive Dogs to Signal Their Need for Space
Not all dogs like to be approached—The Yellow Bandana Project is trying to help communicate their needs.
- health
Can Dogs Get Congested?
How to look out for the signs your pup is feeling stuffed up.
- lifestyle
Find Some Doggie Cowboy Boots — Here’s Your Pup-Friendly Guide to Austin
Keep Austin weird—and full of dogs.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Yogurt?
Yes, yogurt is a safe and healthy treat for dogs.
- nutrition
Don’t Miss the First-Ever NYC Dog Restaurant Weekend
Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!
- health
Are Hibiscus Plants Toxic to Your Dog?
They’re bright and pretty—just like your pup. But are they safe?
- lifestyle
The ASPCA Rescued Over 100 Dogs From a Dogfighting Operation
Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.
- lifestyle
The Pros and Cons of “Apartment Dogs”
Any of these breeds are great for city living and available at shelters and rescues.
- lifestyle
Turbulence Is Getting Worse—Help Your Pet Weather the Ride
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
- behavior
Why Does My Puppy Pee on My Bed?
And when will it stop?
- health
A Rabies-Infected Bat Was Found In Pasadena—Here’s What Pet Parents Should Know
August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.
- lifestyle
Should I Stop Dating Someone My Dog Doesn’t Like?
If your pup isn’t a fan, it could mean something. But maybe not everything. Here’s why.
- health
Seasonal Allergies Are Getting Worse for Dogs—Here’s Why
Plus, how to give your pup some relief.
- health
It’s Wildfire Season—Here’s How You Can Keep Your Dog (Literally) Breathing Easy
If you wouldn’t exercise outside with all that smoke, then your dog shouldn’t, either.
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
- behavior
Do Dogs and Cats Care What They Look Like?
They do seem to act different after a trip to the groomer, right?
- shopping
17 Birthday Essentials to Give Your Dog a Celebration They’ll Never Forget
Because they deserve something special on their big day.
- lifestyle
How Will Getting a Dog Affect My Social Life?
Your real friends will understand, and your new ones will also be obsessed with their pups.
- lifestyle
7 End-of-Summer Activities for You and Your Dog
Stay cool (and safe) out there.
- health
Should You Let Your Dogs Share Bowls?
And other incredibly valid bowl-safety questions you’re probably asking.
- behavior
You Raise Your Dog the Way Your Parents Raised You, New Study Finds
One more thing to talk about with your therapist.
- health
Can Dogs Have Heart Attacks?
What you need to know.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.
- behavior
How to Train With a Puppy Pad
First step: patience.
- lifestyle
A Month Giving a Senior Poodle and Whippet Mix the Life They Deserve on $150K
Complete with a stroller fit for a king who likes to cruise the boulevard.
- behavior
Does Dog Pee Kill Grass?
It depends...
- behavior
You Can Use AirTags to Track Everything Now—Does That Include Your Pets?
The real question is: Should you?
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
- behavior
Are Dogs Actually Stubborn?
“Labeling a dog as stubborn is often an easy way to shift the blame from a problem with the relationship to a problem with the dog.”
- behavior
Your Guide to Stuffing Your Dog’s Favorite Toy, the Kong
How to elevate your pup’s experience with one of the best enrichment toys out there.
- nutrition
What Is the Best Puppy Food for Small Breeds?
They may be tiny, but their appetites are not.