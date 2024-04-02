It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.

They say travel is good for the soul, but making the decision to leave a pet at home can be hard on the heart opens in a new tab — and bringing them along can be tough on the wallet. No one wants to leave behind their pal (or figure out all the logistics that go along with it, like pet sitters opens in a new tab and daycare opens in a new tab ), but airlines don’t always make it easy to travel hand in hand (...hand in paw?) with a pet.

But finally, there’s some good news for adventurous animals: American Airlines has adjusted their pet policy, making it easier (and cheaper!) than ever to cross the world without making any tearful goodbyes.

American Airlines has a new pet policy

In the past, people who brought pets along on flights could only bring one small personal item aboard, which had to fit under their seat. A larger carry-on bag — like the ones that typically go in the overhead compartment — would need to be checked, which was an additional $35. Basically, their pet counted as their carry-on.

But now, passengers can bring a pet onto the flight and choose between bringing a carry-on bag or a personal item. Passengers still have to pay the pet fee, which is $150.

According to the American Kennel Club opens in a new tab , most airlines still count pets as carry-ons. So, while there’s still a pet fee on American Airlines, this new policy could reduce costs for pet parents who need that extra suitcase space. More room for toys and treats, right?

Traveling with pets

There are a few things to keep in mind before heading off for a pet-filled vacation. Every airline is different, so be sure to review the specific restrictions and fees on your flight before heading to the airport. Alaska, Delta, and Southwest are a few other airlines that allow pets — but they each have their own rules. Most airlines limit how many pets you can bring aboard; for American Airlines flights, only two pets who fit in the same carrier can join you.

For people with service dogs, including psychiatric service dogs opens in a new tab (dogs trained to perform specific tasks related to their handlers’ physical and/or psychiatric needs), flying with a pup shouldn’t be a problem. According to the United States Department of Transportation opens in a new tab , airlines are required to accept service dogs on board with no additional cost for flights within the U.S. Unfortunately, the same isn’t true for emotional support animals, which don’t require special training; airlines can refuse them or charge fees for their flights.