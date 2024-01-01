In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.
life with pets
Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.
Can AI Raise a Cat?
New research attempted to answer that question with surprisingly positive results.
It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
A response to The Cut writer who claimed she fell out of love with her cat once she had a kid.
And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.
Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.
Keep Austin weird—and full of dogs.
Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!
Any of these breeds are great for city living and available at shelters and rescues.
Get your fix of Kinship
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
If your pup isn’t a fan, it could mean something. But maybe not everything. Here’s why.
Your real friends will understand, and your new ones will also be obsessed with their pups.
FAQs
Kinship site and The Kin app are combining forces to become one brand! Here’s everything you need to know.
Stay cool (and safe) out there.
Complete with a stroller fit for a king who likes to cruise the boulevard.
From lounging at pup-friendly breweries to chowing down at pet bakeries, there are countless ways to enjoy this Midwest playground with your dog.