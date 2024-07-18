How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster

The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.

On April 1, residents of cities from Philadelphia to Boston experienced something that may have had them checking their calendars to see if it was somehow a repeat of April Fools’ Day: an earthquake opens in a new tab . The East Coast isn’t exactly known for this kind of natural disaster — you usually have to look to the west for that.

But this morning, people up and down the coast felt the 4.8 magnitude earthquake. It originated about 50 miles west of Manhattan in Lebanon, New Jersey. Residents of all of the five boroughs of New York City felt their buildings shaking; the mayor’s office tweeted opens in a new tab that there is no significant damage but that officials are “still assessing the impact.” Meanwhile, the Empire State Building tweeted opens in a new tab to let everyone know it’s doing just fine.

All jokes aside, that earthquake made it clear that you never know when you need to prep your home for natural disasters to keep you — and your pet — safe. Disasters like earthquakes, hurricanes opens in a new tab , and wildfires opens in a new tab call for quick, decisive action that’s almost impossible without a plan. The post-apocalyptic films make it look so easy: a lone survivor with their dog, moving through a wasteland, carrying all that they own on their backs. The reality is less cinematic (but no less scary): crates, toiletries, medication, phone lists...

So, how do you prepare for a hurricane when you have a pet? Ready.gov opens in a new tab boils prepping down to three points: Make a plan, build an emergency kit, and stay informed. Here’s how that looks for pet safety, with tips from veterinarian Dr. Gary Richter.

1. Plan to stay and plan to go.

Stay

If you stay, do it safely. Identify a secure area of your home, close off hidden areas where nervous cats may try to hide, and remove toxic or dangerous products from the safe space. If there is an open fireplace, vent, pet door, or similar opening in the house, close it off with plastic sheeting and strong tape. And give a trusted neighbor, friend, or family member a copy of your house key in case you find yourself blocked in — ideally someone your pet knows and trusts.

Go

If your home is unsafe for you, it’s unsafe for your pet. Be prepared to leave before you’re ordered to. And since most American Red Cross shelters cannot accept pets (service animals that assist people with disabilities are allowed) because of health and safety regulations, have a few options for your pet’s temporary housing. The American Humane Society recommends that you flag a few dog-friendly destinations: hotels, homes of friends or family, or kennels outside your immediate area.

2. Build an emergency kit.

This is basically a go-bag for your pet. Dr. Richter recommends these crucial items:

Folding dog crate or cat carrier

Sherpa opens in a new tab ’s classic crates opens in a new tab , dog carriers opens in a new tab , and cat carriers opens in a new tab are soft, foldable, and secure.

Pet food and water

Dr. Richter recommends preparing in advance: “a one-week supply of cat food opens in a new tab or dog food opens in a new tab , kept in watertight containers. This is especially important if your pet has specific dietary needs.”

Spare leash, collar and/or harness

“This is really important and really easy to forget,“ Dr. Richter says. “Collars and leashes opens in a new tab can get lost or destroyed, and they are crucial to keeping your pet safe.” Indeed, the last thing you need is to have to scramble after or carry an animal whose leash or collar has gone missing. Whatever happens, you need at least one free hand.

Collapsible bowls

Assume space is limited and you’ll have to carry what you need. Bowls like the ones we recommend in our car-safety gear opens in a new tab article are easy to carry.

Packable bed or blanket

Most plush dog beds opens in a new tab can be compressed for easy portage. Ideally, have one your dog is already comfortable with.

Medication and flea treatment

Especially important if these are taken daily.

Copy of pet health records and proof of vaccines

Along with your vet’s contact info. Dr. Richter adds: “This is super important opens in a new tab since all animals tend to have different medical needs.”

Toys, treats, and beloved items

“Be sure to pack an object that your pet responds to and finds comforting,” Dr. Richter says. “I recommend taking a towel with your scent on it, and placing it at the bottom of your pet’s crate.”

Sanitation supplies

From cat litter and a portable litter box to poop bags and dog grooming opens in a new tab wipes, pack whatever you can to keep your pet family clean and healthy on the move.

Your and your pet’s ID

Have proof you belong to your pet. Microchipping your dog or cat is the best way to ensure their long-term safety, especially if you get separated during a disaster. Also make sure they are wearing an ID tag on their collar, plus always keep dogs leashed and cats in carriers during moments of greatest flux.

Finally, it can’t hurt to carry a photo of you with your pet in case records go missing and you find yourself in a situation at a shelter needing to prove ownership. From Dr. Richter: “The truth is, there are a lot of Golden Retrievers out there, and they all look like Golden Retrievers! Microchipping your pet is the best way to prove ownership and help locate them if you’re separated.”

CBD oil or sedatives

CBD tinctures and treats have a natural calming effect opens in a new tab on pets and are perfectly safe. If your pet is high strung in general and you fear they will become a flight risk on the move, ask your vet in advance for sedatives or situational anti-anxiety medication.

Watch this video on how to build a pet disaster kit from The Humane Society:

3. Stay informed.

Local emergency management offices, animal shelters, and animal control departments regularly share pet safety tips as threats play out in emergency situations. Look up the best resources in your town and have their contact info at the ready. Also: