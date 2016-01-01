Articles by Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.
- nutrition
Don’t Miss the First-Ever NYC Dog Restaurant Weekend
Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!
- health
You Should Not Feed Your Pet This Snack Due to Listeria-Contamination
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.
- lifestyle
Wildfires Are More Common Now. Here’s How You Can Protect Your Pets
Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.
- lifestyle
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
- lifestyle
No One Needs a $150,000 Svalinn Luxury-Bodyguard Dog
There are plenty of trainable dogs at shelters.
- nutrition
Popular Dog Treat Recalled Because of “Potential Presence of Metal Objects”
The products have been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer.
- lifestyle
I Have ADHD—Does That Make Me a Bad Dog Mom?
My brain isn’t always reliable, and I wonder if my pups hate me for it.
- lifestyle
This DC Bill Will Prevent Renters from Being Discriminated Against Because of Their Pets
If passed, it will mark progress in the fight against breed-specific legislation.
- lifestyle
7 Things I Wish People Knew About My Deaf Dog—and Why You Should Adopt One
I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.
- health
Can Cats Get “Jacked” on Steroids? Matt Damon Says His Did
The Oscar winner says his cat was prescribed life-saving steroids and is now “like Arnold Schwarzenegger.” Could that be true?
- lifestyle
Tom Holland Pays Tribute to His “Lady”—His Late Dog, Tessa
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was a beloved member of the actor’s family for 10 years.
- behavior
Your Cat Really Wants You to Play With Them—Here’s How
It’s the key to a happy cat.
- lifestyle
Therapy Dogs Can Help You With Your ADHD
Happy news: Pups can help support your (or your kid’s) everyday needs.
- health
Your Cat Hates When You Brush Their Teeth��—Here’s What to Do
You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite.
- health
An Oregon Resident Just Caught the Bubonic Plague, Likely From Their Cat
Here is everything pet parents need to know.
- lifestyle | Cover Star
Kaley Cuoco Wants You to Live a Guilt-Free Pet Parent Life
The Emmy-nominated actor and Oh Norman! founder on balancing parenthood—in all its forms—with a burgeoning new pet care business.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Salmonella and Listeria
This was a voluntary recall by the company itself.
- lifestyle
A Shelter Will “Neuter Your Ex” For You—Plus, 10 More Pet-Friendly Ways to Exact Revenge
Like this New Jersey shelter, you can add a purpose to your payback this Valentine’s Day.
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Cases of Salmonella Were Reported in 7 States
This is an expansion of two former recalls.
- lifestyle
Meet Maverick: Winner of the 2023 American Humane Hero Dog Award
Maverick is a Great Dane therapy dog with a “superpower” to help military vets deal with trauma.
- lifestyle
“Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw and Royal Canin Want Your Local Animal Shelter to Win $1,000
The rescue advocate and pet nutrition brand are partnering with Greater Good Charities for a contest that will reward 20 shelters across the U.S. $1,000 grants.
- shopping
The Wait Is Over: You Can Now Shop Kaley Cuoco’s New Pet Care Brand
The actress, dog mom, and animal advocate’s new brand, Oh Norman!, is now live.
- lifestyle
Pentagon Official Charged With Running a Dogfighting Ring
Twelve dogs were rescued from this barbaric operation that has been going on for two decades.
- shopping
Thanks to Susan Alexandra, Your Pet’s Face Adorns Your New Favorite Accessory
Talk about a forever piece.
- nutrition
Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski’s New Catchphrase Is “No More Boring Bowls”
And with the launch of their new dog food line at their joint pet brand, Yummers, it’s going to stay that way.
- lifestyle
“For the Love of Dog” Brings Canine Art Into the Limelight
The exhibition, which doubled as an adoption event on Saturday, features art far beyond your usual “Dogs Playing Poker” scenes.
- shopping
MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams
A watermelon-shaped litter box, crocheted toys, and harnesses and leashes that come in colors your favorite TikTok influencer would envy.
- lifestyle
The 2023 NYC Dyke March Was Full of Prideful Pups
The day before the city’s annual Pride March, queer and trans folks (and their pups) gathered for the 31st annual Dyke March.
- shopping
Kaley Cuoco Is Launching a Dog Brand to Honor Her Late Pup, Norman
We have to wait until this fall for the full reveal, but expect Oh Norman! to offer accessories, treats, and even cleaning products.
- lifestyle
Kinship Has Hit One Million Subscribers!
We’re obviously celebrating, and we want you to join the party.
- lifestyle
Seth Rogen On the Death of His Dog Zelda
“She was truly the most special, magical creature...”
- lifestyle
Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat, Choupette, Is an Official Muse for A-Listers
The cat, whose name means “sweetie” in French, was the costume inspiration for more than one Met Gala attendee last night.
- lifestyle
John Mulaney’s French Bulldog, Petunia, Has Died
The comedian and his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, shared the well-known pup.
- lifestyle
Kate Mara Is Funding the Adoption Fees of 10 Georgia Pups Who Need Homes
The dogs are graduates of Canine CellMates’ alternative sentencing program, which pairs dogs with people charged with felonies in Fulton County, Georgia.
- health
The East Palestine, Ohio Crisis Is Affecting Pets, Too
Residents have reported concerning health problems with their animals.
- lifestyle
How to Help Dogs and Cats Affected by the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria
Here is a list of orgs sending resources, so you can help from where you are.
- lifestyle
Kinship Wrapped, 2022
This was a big year for us. Here’s what went down.
- shopping
Because She’s Perfect, Dolly Parton Has a Holiday Pet Accessory Line
We don’t deserve Dolly Parton, but our pets certainly do.
