Thanks to Susan Alexandra, Your Pet’s Face Adorns Your New Favorite Accessory

Talk about a forever piece.

by Hilary Weaver
September 1, 2023
Susan Alexandra custom pet portraits on beaded purses and jewelry.
Photo Courtesy of Susan Alexandra

Have you ever looked at your pet’s face, and thought, I wish I could just put your likeness on every single one of my accessories and wear it around all the time? If you haven’t, you obviously haven’t seen Susan Alexandra Korn’s new custom pet portrait necklaces and handbags. That’s right. I said it. Custom pet necklaces.

a dog looks at a custom Susan Alexandra pet necklace; seven custom pet necklaces on a person's neck
Courtesy of Susan Alexandra

Susan Alexandra, the designer whose creations are so colorful, delightful, and enticing that they’ve adorned the ears and necks of  Gigi HadidEmily Ratajkowski, and  Pete Davidson and shown up in the form of a swoon-worthy handbag on the arm of Euphoria  star  Chloe Cherry, will now make you your very own necklace in the shape of your dog or cat.

The offerings, depending on the style of necklace (bronze, silver, or gold), range from $358 to $1,508, and the custom pet bags are $698. Here’s how you can make these incredible items come into your life: You fill out the form at the bottom of the item’s page with a photo of your pet and other specifications. As the website notes, “Each portrait is up to the artist’s discretion and will not be subject to revisions. Custom Pet is non-refundable.”

The site also notes that you can expect your item within four to six weeks from the order date and that these cuties are excluded from promotional sales (worth it for something you can wear or carry with you forever!).

a large black and white dog with a Susan Alexandra bag; a small dog with a Susan Alexandra bag
Courtesy of Susan Alexandra

If you want your pup to have some Susan Alexandra swag, too, you can snag them one of her dog collars or leashes. In fact, the designer told Kinship last year that her own dog, Pigeon, inspired her to create this particular line of canine accessories. In fact, he’s her muse for everything, and it’s safe to say Pigeon would approve of these new custom portrait necklaces and bags, too. “I think dogs are magical, and I feel like he has contributed to the magic in my life,” she said then.

So, how about keeping that magic alive with a little custom jewelry moment? Your pet would be honored.

Susan Alexandra custom pet collection
Susan Alexandra Custom Pet Collection

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.

