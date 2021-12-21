Not that you want to be away from them anyway.
safety
Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping them warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff…like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.
Nearly 40 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu—two of which have never been outside.
Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
They’re bright and pretty—just like your pup. But are they safe?
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.
If you wouldn’t exercise outside with all that smoke, then your dog shouldn’t, either.
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
And other incredibly valid bowl-safety questions you’re probably asking.
The real question is: Should you?
Are Sunflowers Toxic to My Cat?
You’ve gotta love sunflower season—here’s why your cat can, too.
Unpacking the research on whether PFAs pose a health risk to our besties.
Can Cats Sweat?
They definitely seem to get a good workout with that feather toy they’re obsessed with.
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.