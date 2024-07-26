And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.

Boar’s Head Provisions Co., a deli-meat company, is recalling nine of its products (207,528 pounds of meat) because they may be contaminated opens in a new tab with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, per the Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS), a department of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The company is recalling ready-to-eat liverwurst products produced between June 11, 2024 and July 17, 2024 for contamination, as well as eight other additional products produced on the same line and the same day for potential contamination, included ham, salami, and bacon.

The effected products

The products being recalled are the following from Boar’s Head:

Strassburger Brand Liverwurst (3.5-pound casing and various weights sliced in retail delis), with sell-by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024

Virginia Ham Old-Fashioned Ham (four pounds and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Italian Cappy Style Ham (six pounds and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham (six pounds or various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Bologna (four pounds and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Beef Salami (2.5 pounds and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat (5.5 pound and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 15

Garlic Bologna (three pounds and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Beef Bologna (three-pound and various weights sliced in retail delis), sell-by date Aug. 10

Health concerns with Listeria

The products shipped to deli retailers contain the establishment number “EST. 12612” on their product labels. Veterinarian Dr. Amy Fox tells us that it’s important to remember that “one of the concerning things with Listeria infections is that dogs and cats can have a long incubation period of up to three weeks before they show signs, and some animals won’t show any signs of illness at all.”



Dr. Bartley Harrison adds that l isteriosis isn’t commonly diagnosed in cats and dogs, and it tends to be less severe than it is in people. He advises: “ Until the source of the Listeria outbreak has been pinpointed and eliminated, pet parents should avoid giving their cats and dogs deli meat or cheese. If you usually hide your pet's medication in deli meat, talk to your veterinarian about safe alternatives you can use until this outbreak is over. ”

As he has told us before opens in a new tab , there are some specific signs you should look out for if you think your pet has been infected with this bacteria: “Pets who are more severely affected can develop symptoms of shock like pale gums, low blood pressure, and collapse due to the toxins made by the bacteria.”

If you fed or think you may have fed your pet any of these recalled products, please call your vet immediately.