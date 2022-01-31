Adoption & Fostering · Kinship

lifestyle

adoption & fostering

New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.

a person hugging a senior dog

How to search foster rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries across the country to find the right snuggle buddy.

Women waiting for their flight at the airport with their dog.

Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.

A woman working at her desk with a dog sitting on her lap.

Any of these breeds are great for city living and available at shelters and rescues.

Facebook scam leaves humane society in The Dalles ‘paralyzed’ as Meta does nothing.

The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.

cute mutt / mixed breed dog

July 31 is National Mutt Day. Here are nine reasons why a mixed-breed dog would make a great new addition to your family.

Brown dog with white markings standing in leaves

The truth is breed labels are often wrong.

Adult dog sitting on a bed

What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.

Woman In Sportswear Walking With Two Dogs On The Street.

Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.

Dog standing in an animal shelter

Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.

Got a new pet? Here’s what to do.

Let’s be real. Welcoming home a new dog or cat is a very cute but very crazy time. Thankfully, we’re here to help with a nifty new pet parent to-do list.

Stray dog sleeping on the street

Fall in love abroad? Follow these simple steps to bring your new family member home.

Sad white dog alone in an animal shelter.

“No kill? It just means slow kill,” one volunteer says of the unprecedented shelter crisis.

anonymous woman pampering and taking care about a small ginger kitten

Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.

AHS is a no-kill animal shelter that has been saving the lives of animals since 1952.

Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.

Couple hug their Pit Bull dog outside on the beach.

And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.

Woman sitting on couch, frustrated with her small dog.

If you’re feeling stressed or sad after bringing home a young pup, you’re not alone.

