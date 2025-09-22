When You Adopt a Pet, You’re Not Just Saving Just Saving 1 Life, But 2

In other words, pet’s (their parent’s) days are about to get a whole lot better.

Pets and people are better together. In fact, according to a survey by Mars, a pet care leading business, and mental health company Calm, 83 percent of pet parents say their pets have had a positive impact on their mental wellbeing. Over half of the participants said their pets give their lives a sense of purpose. Meanwhile, 12 million dogs and four million cats live in shelters across the globe, just waiting to find a loving home and to make a difference to a prospective pet parent.

And we think there is no better way to honor the special relationship between pets and their new parents than to celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and World Animal Day (Oct. 4, 2025), this Mars Global Adoption Weekend (Oct. 3-5), as the company is supporting pet adoption worldwide through various activities including financial contributions to shelters, adoption events, volunteer activities, and other awareness-raising events.

Pets and mental wellbeing are linked.

Why do we speak about the bond between humans and pets and mental wellbeing in the same breath? Because it’s impossible to talk about one without the other.

Spending time with pets has been found opens in new tab to increase levels of oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin, collectively known as the “happy hormones” because they promote a sense of wellbeing and contentment.