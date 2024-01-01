Leashes, Collars & Harnesses · Kinship

Hit the street with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish—from dog collars to cat harnesses.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

collage of person and pet products

Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.

Start saving right... now.

Cat sitting in a field wearing a pink harness and leash.

Safe and stylish gear to turn your local trail into a catwalk.

Welsh Corgi dog hiding scared under the bed.

This summer, your pup deserves a little support.

Woman with neck-length black hair wearing all black leather and black converse walking her brown dog on a black and white harness against a yellow tin background

Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.

Peloton x Canada Pooch Waterproof Leash
adventure cat walking on a bridge in harness and leash

How you can train your cat to explore the great outdoors.

Dog wearing patriotic bandana outside.

Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

A Young Man and His Pup at the Pet Shop.

Every pup can benefit from a little retail therapy—and you deserve to feel at ease, too.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the ton, meet the Bridgerton x maxbone Leash Set: a fusion of functionality and sophistication inspired by the Netflix sensation, Bridgerton.

With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball.

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

Cat wearing a collar camera.

See the world through your cat’s eyes.

