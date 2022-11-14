Ashley, of @ashlandavenue opens in a new tab on TikTok, has a Miniature Poodle, Papa, with a personality that can easily charm someone right through a phone screen. That’s why, together, Ashley and Papa have gathered a TikTok audience of over 100,000 followers who are eager for glimpses into their human-canine dynamic. It helps that Ashley is an excellent translator for her dog’s various moods (which usually land somewhere between adorably attention-seeking opens in a new tab and hilariously judgmental opens in a new tab ).

One thing’s clear to avid Papa fans: This Poodle’s living the good life opens in a new tab . Ashley told Kinship all about her favorite products for keeping Papa happy, healthy, and chill enough to handle the fame.