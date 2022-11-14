Ashley of Ashland Avenue’s Favorite Dog Products · Kinship

TikTok Star Ashley of Ashland Avenue’s Poodle Product Reccos

The dog mom behind @ashlandavenue knows how to spoil a deserving pup.

by Sio Hornbuckle
November 14, 2022
Ashley Snelling and her dog with a collage of their favorite toys and treats
Collage: Kinship

Ashley, of @ashlandavenue on TikTok, has a Miniature Poodle, Papa, with a personality that can easily charm someone right through a phone screen. That’s why, together, Ashley and Papa have gathered a TikTok audience of over 100,000 followers who are eager for glimpses into their human-canine dynamic. It helps that Ashley is an excellent translator for her dog’s various moods (which usually land somewhere between adorably attention-seeking and hilariously judgmental).

One thing’s clear to avid Papa fans: This Poodle’s living the good life. Ashley told Kinship all about her favorite products for keeping Papa happy, healthy, and chill enough to handle the fame.

smartypaws treat puzzler
SmartyPaws Puzzler
$21

“This interactive toy is one of Papa’s favorites! It’s a fun way to keep him entertained and mentally stimulated while I’m working from home. This puzzle features different difficultly levels and helps teach my dog problem-solving skills.”

$21 at Zippy Paws
green dog backpack harness
FLAdorepet Dog Backpack Harness
$17

“I purchased this backpack for my dog so that he could carry his own treats and collapsible water bowl to daycare. It’s adorable, functional, and easy to strap on and take off.“

$17 at Amazon
Outward Hound Triple Jack Squeaky Chew Toy
$11

“My dog has had this toy for over a year and still plays with it daily! As Papa is a heavy chewer with lots of energy, this durable toy has multiple sounds and chewing textures built in to keep him engaged.”

$11 at Chewy
petsafe no-pull harness
PetSafe Easy Walk Harness
$23

“The Easy Walk Harness was recommended to me by Papa’s trainer when he was a puppy. This harness has definitely helped reduce my r eactive dog’s pulling on walks. I love it because this harness controls his pulling without gagging or choking him like other techniques.”

$23 at Chewy
Bark Bistro Company Ruff Ruff Raw Buddy Budder, 100% Natural Dog Peanut Butter
Bark Bistro Ruff Ruff Raw Buddy Budder
$14

“I use this healthy all-natural peanut butter for everything! Because I have a poodle that requires daily brushing, I put a little bit of peanut butter on a lick mat to keep him distracted while grooming. I also use this to make frozen treats and to hide the taste of medicine.”

$14 at Amazon

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

