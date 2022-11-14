TikTok Star Ashley of Ashland Avenue’s Poodle Product Reccos
The dog mom behind @ashlandavenue knows how to spoil a deserving pup.
Ashley, of @ashlandavenue opens in a new tab on TikTok, has a Miniature Poodle, Papa, with a personality that can easily charm someone right through a phone screen. That’s why, together, Ashley and Papa have gathered a TikTok audience of over 100,000 followers who are eager for glimpses into their human-canine dynamic. It helps that Ashley is an excellent translator for her dog’s various moods (which usually land somewhere between adorably attention-seeking opens in a new tab and hilariously judgmentalopens in a new tab).
One thing’s clear to avid Papa fans: This Poodle’s living the good lifeopens in a new tab. Ashley told Kinship all about her favorite products for keeping Papa happy, healthy, and chill enough to handle the fame.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
