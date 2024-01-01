Products for Pet People · Kinship

Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

collage of man with his cat and cat products for father's day

He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

Pride collage, a person in a shirt reading QUEER holds a small dog

This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Woman lies on carpet with orange cat.

Options that won’t become a hiding place for those big, yucky wads of fur.

Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.

Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.

a dog and human in a giant dog bed on the floor

Finally, there’s a product for anyone who’s ever wondered how their dog can do nothing but sleep all day.  

Young woman crouching and wiping off her Weimaraner puppy's pee, the puppy is feeling remorse.

Pets can be stinky. You can fix that.

A woman and a dog laying on a bed of pet hair-resistant bedding.

Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.

Rescue Rosé wine by founder Nola Singer.

It’s never too early to buy that special Valentine’s Day bottle of wine—and help a pet in need.

Portrait of a light purple puzzle box that reads "Cat Person" with a pink patterned wallpaper and various cat figurines

Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.

A woman holding a cat against a pink background, a collage of cat products: cat earrings, a cat print, a cat bed, a cat candle

Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.

Holiday gift for dogs collage, a person holding a small dog, a dog puzzle, a dog vase, a dog backpack, and a dog jean jacket

Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.

More in Shopping

