As most of us are all too aware by now, it's wildfire season. In the Eastern United States, smoke from Canada has lowered air quality on-and-off for weeks (though at least the sky is no longer a terrifying orange). The West Coast has been dealing with worsening wildfire conditions for years now, with almost two million acres burning in 2018. And according to the USDA, there's no sign of the problem letting up: The idea of a "fire season" is shifting to a "fire year," and some areas should buckle in for long stretches of lowered air quality.

One of the best ways to keep your lungs safe when the Air Quality Index turns that scary shade of red? A high-quality air purifier. Air purifiers are particularly important for people with pets, who already deal with all the excess dust, dander, and stink that comes with living with furry creatures. Dr. Jamie Freyer, a veterinarian and manager of data and veterinary genetics at Wisdom Health, says air purifiers "can help to remove hair, dander, and other particulate matter from the air within the home." This can be a huge help to people with pet allergies.

The benefits aren't just for you, either; your pet also benefits from having an air purifier. "For pets, the benefits include better air quality (particularly important for older pets or pets with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions) and fewer allergens in the air," Dr. Freyer says. This is especially true of brachycephalic breeds, like French Bulldogs, Pug pups, or Persian cats. "Similarly to older or sick pets, brachycephalic pets have more trouble breathing by virtue of their conformation (appearance) than dogs with longer muzzles, making air purifiers an even better idea for homes with this type of pet," Dr. Freyer says.

But with so many options on the market, it can be tough to know which purifier to pick. The most effective air purifiers against wildfire smoke are those with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters; the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emphasizes that "the portable air cleaner should have a high-efficiency HEPA filter and be the right size device for the room." But Dr. Freyer points out that HEPA filters "will not provide much in the way of odor control" — activated carbon filters are best for keeping a space smelling fresh. Dr. Freyer also recommends avoiding ionic filtration, "as this type produces ozone as a byproduct, which can be damaging to the health of both pets and pet parents alike."

Still stuck? We hear you. Below are some of our top picks for the best air purifiers for pets and pet parents.

LEVOIT Core Pet Care Air Purifier
$ 130
Specifically designed to counter pet odors, the LEVOIT Air Purifier is a perfect fit for pet parents. Tests show that its deodorization rate is up to 92 percent. The HEPA filtration system purifies the air to reduce sneezing, coughing, and congestion caused by dander. If your pet's a shedder, the LEVOIT purifier can save cleaning time by capturing large particles such as fur and dust. Its sleep mode reduces sound and light, so you and your pet can snooze uninterrupted.

Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier
$ 230
This purifier by Coway is perfect for single rooms up to 361 square feet large. Its four-stage filtration system reduces 99.97 percent of allergens and reduces odor. The fan also keeps you up to speed on its filtration progress; the LED surface tells you exactly how clean your air is. When no pollution is detected, the fan automatically stops filtering to save energy. It also features a timer which you can set to one, four, or eight hours. Plus, it's quiet and sleek, so you can make it work in most spaces.

Molekule Air Pro
$ 1015
The Molekule Air Pro is our ideal choice for a larger space — its 360 degree coverage reaches up to 1000 feet. It comes with a touch display, six fan speeds, and a HEPA 99.97 percent particle-capture filtration. You can connect your purifier to the Molekule app, which stores air quality stats so you can see changes in your air quality across up to four weeks.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
$ 450
When you think of keeping a room clean and dust-free, Dyson's probably the first name to come to mind. The Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan is a great choice for anyone whose window unit AC isn't quite cutting it; the sleek unit doubles as a purifier and oscillating cooling fan. Its circulation power actually improves its filtration efficiency, drawing pollutants into the fan and propelling clean air back out. It's remote operated, and its elegant display warns you when it's time for a filter replacement.