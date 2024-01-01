Skin Issues & Allergies · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

Woman sitting outside with her dog in a field.

Plus, how to give your pup some relief.

Sick woman with her pet cat on the couch.

What about the other way around?

Hot cat laying outside under a chair for shade.

They definitely seem to get a good workout with that feather toy they’re obsessed with.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Close up photo of Corgi dog staring up at a flying bee

From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.

cat hair loss

If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.

A woman sitting in a chair holding a dogs paw in her hand and holding the dogs face in the other hand.

The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.

puppy scratching fleas, get rid of fleas on dogs

You can stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.

Woman caresses her dog indoors.

Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.

Woman looking closely at her dog's face.

Time to go to the doggie dermatologist!

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Man and dogs at sunset in nature.

It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.

Dog and cat staring at each other inside a home.

Don’t blame the cat...

Woman petting her long haired cat on the sofa.

Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.

Dog sneezing on dog bed

Don’t panic: It’s called reverse sneezing, and in most cases, it’s nothing to worry about.

Woman holding her Corgi dog in her hands and lifting his feet.

That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it.

Brown terrier dog scratching its ear outdoors

A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it.

More in Health

dental healthconditions & treatmentsEmergencies & First Aidgroomingholistic vet careroutine caresafety