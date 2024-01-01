routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

Get those little chompers ready for the kitten tooth fairy.

Experts weigh in on whether eating once or twice is better for health and longevity.

It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “ four little paws to run around your house ” to the title.

health Doctor’s Orders: Cat Vet Visits Are Essential Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.

health How to Find a Vet Who Loves Your Cat Like You Do I had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the perfect vet. Luckily, veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere has some tips so you don’t have to, too.

health 4 Reasons You Should Break Up With Your Vet And how to let them down easy.

health What Can Dogs Drink Besides Water? Good ol’ H2O should still be their top choice, but find out which alternatives are safe.

health The 5 Best Pet-Safe Mosquito Sprays to Protect Your Pup This Summer Plus, an option if you live in a household with dogs and kitties.