Routine Care · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

woman draped in an orange blanket holds a black-and-white puppy

It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add four little paws to run around your house to the title.

Woman feeding her large white dog at home.

Experts weigh in on whether eating once or twice is better for health and longevity.

Woman holding kitten.

Get those little chompers ready for the kitten tooth fairy.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

cat with cone after vet visit

Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.

A vet and a vet tech check up on a happy grey kitten in the office

I had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the perfect vet. Luckily, veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere has some tips so you don’t have to, too.

Woman talking to her vet while holding her small dachshund dog.

And how to let them down easy.

Woman drinking orange juice with her dog nearby.

Good ol’ H2O should still be their top choice, but find out which alternatives are safe.

Woman playing outside with her dog.

Plus, an option if you live in a household with dogs and kitties.

Cute brown Pitbull dog eating kibble from a bowl.

Per this study, American dogs are overweight—but you have to consider these factors.

Growth Charts

So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.

Start Charting
Woman holds her dog's paw.

And alternatives you can use instead.

Woman holding small kitten in her hands.

And why it’s important for their health to stay with her as long as possible.

Owner and their dog outside in the summer.

Those perfect little toe beans need all the help they can get.

Man embracing his old black dog outside.

The company is cancelling these plans due to “inflation in the cost of veterinary care.”

Person with short hair putting water bowl on floor for cat

Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help.

A dog getting its head checked for ticks

Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know. 

More in Health

dental healthconditions & treatmentsEmergencies & First Aidgroomingholistic vet caresafetyskin issues & allergies