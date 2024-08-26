Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt’s recs for products that can help your pet sail into their golden years in good health.

The ideal length of a dog’s life is, obviously, literally forever. But adorable puppies grow into beautiful seniors, and at some point, every pet parent finds themself wondering just how they can ensure their pet sticks around as long as possible. As much as we may not want to think about our pets’ mortality, it’s important to consider the ways that we can help give them more — and happier — senior years.

“My own dog is 13 and a half, so this is something that’s very near and dear to me, because I’m always doing everything I can to keep her alive as long as I can,” integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt opens in a new tab says.

Dr. Wendt has dedicated her career to providing well-rounded, customized veterinary care beyond mainstream treatments. Over her years of experience, she’s found some life-extending and life-improving supplements and methods that she stands by.

Dr. Wendt adds the caveat that, while some ingredients have proven benefits, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to keeping a dog in their best health — and no one product can carry all the weight. “It’s really a combination of things,” she says. “Every pet is going to have a different set of genetics and a different environment — their lifestyle, their diet, the supplements we’re choosing… all of that affects their longevity and their wellness.”

Below are some of the ingredients, strategies, and products that Dr. Wendt recommends using throughout your dog’s life so they stay in good health for as long as they can.

Antioxidants

Dr. Wendt recommends providing your dog with a supplement that contains antioxidants. Every day, our bodies produce free radicals, Dr. Wendt explains. “Free radicals can damage our DNA and our organs. The only way to combat that is to have antioxidants. Free radicals oxidize and cause those changes, and antioxidants will combat that.” She adds that antioxidants are especially important for senior pups.

Many people know that antioxidants can help with cancer reduction opens in a new tab , but Dr. Wendt additionally stresses antioxidants’ role in combating cognitive dysfunction. For 12 years, Dr. Wendt has helped with end-of-life care for pets. “The amount of times I’ve seen people whose dog’s body is healthy, but their brain is not there anymore — you know, they’re stressed, they’re anxious, they’re not able to get around. It’s hard on the whole family,” she says. “I think for a lot of those people, if they were able to have access to things like this earlier on, they can slow or even stop some of those changes.”

Omega-3 fatty acids

Veterinarians have long raved about the many benefits opens in a new tab of omega-3 fatty acids, and Dr. Wendt is no exception. Omega-3s support heart, brain, joint, and skin health — and they can even slow the development of certain cancers.

Not all fish oils are created equal, Dr. Wendt advises. “I actually discourage people from using salmon oil unless it is wild caught,” she says. “The salmon oils that you’ll see in some commercial supplements are farm salmon, and they’re not necessarily testing them for heavy metals or any sort of toxins.” Instead, she recommends sourcing fish oil from sardines, anchovies, mackerel, herring, and menhaden.

Another thing to look out for is how the oil is purified. “There needs to be proper steps taken so that it doesn’t oxidize by the time we’re giving it to our pets, because then we’re giving them an inflammatory product when we think we’re reducing inflammation.”

Joint support

Joint support is a topic that Dr. Wendt holds close to her heart. “ My dog’s a tripod opens in a new tab , and that’s why I’m a physical therapist and acupuncturist,” she says.

Glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM are commonly known properties that promote good joint health, Dr. Wendt says, but they don’t stand alone. “They do have some effect to reduce inflammation and help with pain, but that’s not really the strong kind of action of what they're doing,��” she adds. “So, I usually tell people to supplement with green-lipped mussel in addition.”

When it comes to giving dogs joint supplements, Dr. Wendt suggests starting at early stages of the disease. This allows for better results than trying to treat joint pain after it has already progressed to severe stages.

Adaptogens

Stress can lead to all kinds of adverse health effects opens in a new tab , which is where adaptogens come in. “Adaptogens are natural substances that help the body adapt to stress and maintain balance, promoting overall well-being,” Dr. Wendt says. “In dogs, adaptogens can support the immune system, reduce anxiety, and improve energy levels, making them particularly useful for managing stress, aging, or chronic health conditions.”

Dr. Wendt recommends looking out for ashwagandha, reishi mushroom, eleuthero astragalus, rhodiola, schisandra, holy basil, and ginseng — with the caveat that holy basil and ginseng can be more difficult to find in pet products.

Functional mushrooms

It’s hard to overstate the healing power of mushrooms. They’ve been found opens in a new tab to improve the outcomes of dogs with cancer, keep illness at bay, and improve cognitive function — and those are just some of their many benefits.

“I’m obsessed with these, personally and professionally. If I had one supplement to take to a desert island, it would 100 percent be a high quality mushroom blend,” Dr. Wendt says. “Functional mushrooms are packed with antioxidants, beta-glucans, and other bioactive compounds that help strengthen the immune system, reduce inflammation, and protect against chronic diseases, supporting overall health and longevity in dogs.”

NAD+ booster

“As we age, our natural NAD levels drop off,” Dr. Wendt explains. She adds that to slow the effects of aging, dogs can be given NAD boosters to supplement their levels once they start to dip.

She continues: “NAD boosters are beneficial for dogs because they support cellular energy production and repair, which can help combat the effects of aging and improve overall vitality. By enhancing NAD levels, these supplements may also promote better cognitive function, healthy metabolism, and improved resilience to age-related diseases.”

opens in a new tab Leap Years opens in a new tab $ 70 “Leap Years is by far the stand-out NAD product, because they have a double-blind, placebo controlled clinical trial at a university,” Dr. Wendt says. “I’ve been privileged enough to know some of the dogs that were in the clinical trial and actually be able to see their responses — older dogs that were wandering around the backyard, confused, having trouble getting around, literally within a month were galloping across the backyard, responding to their name, and sleeping through the night.” $70 at Leap Years opens in a new tab

Dental care

Protecting a dog’s teeth is a vital component of keeping them healthy into their old age. “Periodontal disease is the most common disease in adult dogs, and it only gets worse as they get older,” Dr. Wendt says. “It can lead to not only pain and discomfort in their mouth, but liver and kidney and heart issues down the line — and beyond that, inflammation in general, which will spread through their body.”

opens in a new tab HICC Dental Wipes opens in a new tab $ 17 “I never make anyone feel bad about not brushing their dog’s teeth. It’s hard to do it daily, and that’s what they need,” Dr. Wendt says. “This company makes these really natural dental wipes. They’re finger wipes, and you just run them over their teeth. They work really well to break up the material — not the calcified tartar, but the plaque that turns into tartar. I love it because it’s positive reinforcement for me, because when I use it and see the stuff coming off, I’m like, I have to do this again tomorrow.” $17 at HICC Pets opens in a new tab

Nutrients

A balanced diet is necessary for any dog to live their healthiest life. When it comes to nutrition, Dr. Wendt is an advocate for Chinese food therapy. “Many of our dogs live in a state of inflammation due to conditions like allergies, cancer, or anxiety,” Dr. Wendt says. “By carefully selecting foods that not only nourish the body but also address these imbalances, we can significantly impact resolving these issues and improving their overall wellbeing.”

Liver detoxifier

Dr. Wendt is an advocate for intermittent liver detoxification, which can help a dog’s liver eliminate toxins and waste products.

“By periodically supporting the liver and digestive system in their natural detoxification processes, you reduce the burden on these organs, allowing them to function more efficiently and prevent the buildup of harmful substances,” Dr. Wendt says. “This practice can improve energy levels, support immune function, and promote long-term health and vitality by reducing the risk of developing conditions related to toxin overload, such as metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers.”

Maintaining a healthy weight

Keeping your pet at a healthy weight can add years to their life; obesity in pets opens in a new tab can lead to health issues like diabetes opens in a new tab and heart disease opens in a new tab . “Maintaining a healthy weight for your pet reduces the chronic disease over time, it’s less wear and tear on their joints, and they’re in less of an inflammatory state,” Dr. Wendt says. “Some people are like, ‘But I like them chunky; it’s so cute.’ Yes, it is. But also, if you want them to live longer, you need to prioritize them being a healthy weight.”

Exercise

It almost goes without saying, but exercise is vital for pets opens in a new tab . “Exercise is huge not just for physical health, but for cognitive health, too,” Dr. Wendt says. “Exercise helps keep a dog’s brain active, enhancing their problem-solving skills, memory, and overall mental sharpness.”

Not to mention, exercise has massive physical health benefits. “Physical activity also supports cardiovascular health, improves joint function, and reduces stress, contributing to a longer, happier life,” Dr. Wendt says.

Keeping your pup active by taking them on walks and providing plenty of playtime is a free way that all pet parents can help their pup live well into their golden years.

