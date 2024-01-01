senior dog
Want to Adopt a Senior Dog? Here’s Your Cheat Sheet to Achieving Your Dream
How to search foster rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries across the country to find the right snuggle buddy.
Can Dogs Have Heart Attacks?
What you need to know.
How to Improve Your Relationship with Your Dog
Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond.
You Should Not Feed Your Pet This Snack Due to Listeria-Contamination
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.
“Should I Adopt an Adult Rescue Dog?”
Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.
11 Best Grooming Products for Your Pup
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.
Cancer is More Common in Purebred Dogs, Study Says
Nationwide’s veterinary analytics team looked at the cancer claims of 1.61 million dogs and found that purebred dogs are nearly twice as likely to get cancer as mixed breeds.
13 Products Your Senior Dog Needs
From doggie diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years.
Water Hazard Tips to Keep Your Swimming Dog Safe
Keep your pup safe in the pool, a pond, or the ocean.
The Best Dog Harnesses of 2024
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
5 Myths About Ticks That Every Dog Parent Should Know
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know.
Pet-Specific Playlists on Music Streaming Services Are a Thing. Do Cats and Dogs Like Them?
Research says, just like us, animals love a good jam.
Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?
Your pup is literally vegging out—when it’s no big deal and when to worry.
Home Remedies For Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs—Naturally
You can stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
Tom Holland Pays Tribute to His “Lady”—His Late Dog, Tessa
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was a beloved member of the actor’s family for 10 years.
Playing With Your Dog Can Help Their Brain Stay Healthy Longer, New Study Finds
A good old game of tug of war could help prevent doggie dementia.
Pet Cremation: How Much Does It Cost?
You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.
How to Remove Dog Pee and Other Stains From Carpet—Without Harsh Chemicals
The next time your dog pees on your favorite rug, be prepared with this simple, three-step method.
Do Dogs Grieve When Other Dogs Die?
A study confirms our pets can have heartbreaking reactions to the loss of a canine companion.
Certain Dog Breeds Are More Likely to Get Cancer, New Study Finds
It's actually not the big ones.
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer
LOY-002 is a drug aimed at improving your pet’s quality of life—and helping them live longer.
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
“Why Is My Adult Dog Peeing In The House?”
How to re-housetrain a dog of any age.
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer—Meet the Woman Who Created It
The founder and CEO of Loyal, Celine Halioua, tells Kinship what the future of pet parenthood could look like, starting with more time with your pup.
Lipomas in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Fatty Tumors
Here’s why you (probably) shouldn’t worry.
Medication For Dog Arthritis: Dog Arthritis Pain Management
Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon.
Dog Arthritis Treatment: How to Relieve Arthritis Pain in Dogs
Tips for treating achy joints — from medications to massages.
Common Eye Problems in Dogs and How to Treat Them
Your dog sees you as their best friend, so keep those eyes healthy.
A New Drug Aims to Extend the Life Expectancy of Large Dogs
The FDA determined it has a “reasonable expectation of effectiveness.”
16 Best Dog Beds Recommended By Experts
Our dogs sleep with us, too. But these trainer-recommended dog beds — from indestructible ones for puppies to orthopedic options for seniors — are the next best thing.
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.
7 Things You Should Know About Adopting a Senior Pet
A senior pet is the perfect addition to your family. Here’s everything you need to know before you bring them home.
Why You Should Adopt a Senior Dog This Month
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Here are all the reasons you should welcome a senior pup into your family.
Rawhide is a Raw Deal
The six dangers of rawhide dog bones.
How to Take Care of a Senior Dog
As dogs age, it’s important to recognize both physical and mental changes they may be experiencing.
How to Have a Halloween Your Dog Will Fondly Remember
A.k.a. a night that won’t turn into a spooky-scary time at the emergency vet.
Where Interior Designers Shop for Dog Stuff
Vogue and Vanity Fair alum Matthew Morris on collaborating with local makers at his design-forward brand, Mr. Dog.
How to Properly Introduce Two Pups
There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts.
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so check these boxes before you sign on the dotted line.
Which Pet Insurance Company Is Right for You?
We compared the top insurers so you don’t have to.
Can’t Pay Your Pet’s Vet Bills? These Orgs Can Help
When the bills rack up, these resources have your back.
My Dog Sleeps All Day—Is That Normal?
Dogs need more sleep than humans. Here’s how much is healthy.
Home Remedies for Dog Joint Pain Relief
DIY ways to help your pup cope with the pain.
How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?
“If your dog is stinky or looks dirty, wash ’em!” Plus more pro tips from LA dog groomer Jess Rona.
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.
Research Finds Dogs With More Human and Animal Buddies Live Longer
A new study suggests that spending time with your pup isn’t just a way to avoid making plans; it’s great for their health.