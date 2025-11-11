Why Cats Get So Loud When You Break Out Their Dinner · Kinship

Skip to main content

The 2025 gift guide: cookies, toys, cozy beds, and more!

Why Cats Get So Loud When You Break Out Their Dinner

They can see the food is coming, so why keep meowing so much?


by Elizabeth Laura Nelson
November 11, 2025
Cute orange cat meowing at home.
isavira / Adobe Stock

Cats are not known for their patience. At least, my cats aren’t. Most mornings, as I stumble into the kitchen to crack open a can of Funk in the Trunk (their favorite), all three of them are under my feet, seemingly starving after a long night of not being catered to. Freddy likes to bite the backs of my ankles as I mix warm water into her dish of food, while her little brothers, Winston and Wilbur, hang back.

Occasionally, they pipe up with a plaintive, pitiful meow if I’m not quick enough. My cats’ nips and meows aren’t so bad, but some cats yowl as soon as their caregivers take the food out, the urgency of their meows increasing as mealtime draws closer. (For example, watch this room full of rescue cats, who turn into a veritable choir when they see food coming.)

Why do they do this? Whether you find your cat’s meows adorable or they set your teeth on edge, it’s a question many cat parents find themselves asking. It makes sense that our cats would meow to tell us they’re hungry or to remind us that mealtime was five minutes ago, but when they see that we’re on the case and they’re about to get fed, why not sit back and relax? Or are they just saying “thank you” in advance?

In an attempt to get to the bottom of this feline mystery, I talked to certified cat behaviorists Stephen Quandt and Joey Lusvardi, as well as veterinarians Dr. Liza Cahn, a consultant for Embrace Pet Insurance, and Dr. Geri Katz, an advisor at Pet Honesty

How much do you spend on your pet per year?