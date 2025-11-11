Why Cats Get So Loud When You Break Out Their Dinner

Cats are not known for their patience. At least, my cats aren’t. Most mornings, as I stumble into the kitchen to crack open a can of Funk in the Trunk (their favorite), all three of them are under my feet, seemingly starving after a long night of not being catered to. Freddy likes to bite the backs of my ankles as I mix warm water into her dish of food, while her little brothers, Winston and Wilbur, hang back.

Occasionally, they pipe up with a plaintive, pitiful meow if I’m not quick enough. My cats’ nips and meows aren’t so bad, but some cats yowl as soon as their caregivers take the food out, the urgency of their meows increasing as mealtime draws closer. (For example, watch this room full of rescue cats opens in new tab , who turn into a veritable choir when they see food coming.)

Why do they do this? Whether you find your cat’s meows adorable or they set your teeth on edge, it’s a question many cat parents find themselves asking. It makes sense that our cats would meow to tell us they’re hungry or to remind us that mealtime was five minutes ago, but when they see that we’re on the case and they’re about to get fed, why not sit back and relax? Or are they just saying “thank you” in advance?

In an attempt to get to the bottom of this feline mystery, I talked to certified cat behaviorists Stephen Quandt opens in new tab and Joey Lusvardi opens in new tab , as well as veterinarians Dr. Liza Cahn opens in new tab , a consultant for Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab , and Dr. Geri Katz, an advisor at Pet Honesty opens in new tab .