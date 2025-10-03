What Is ‘Caterwauling’—and Why Do Cats Do It?

Both of my cats are extremely vocal and have a surprisingly varied repertoire of sounds, including meows, howls, chirps, and chitters. But there’s one sound I’ve never heard either of them make in all of our time together: the caterwaul. Caterwauling is a loud, unsettling yowling noise that sounds almost like a crying baby, and humans have even come to use the word to describe opens in new tab some of our own distressed sounds. But it’s actually one of the less frequently heard feline vocalizations, and if you have fixed indoor cats like I do, you may have never heard your pet make this sound at all.

So how do you know if what you’re hearing is a caterwaul, and what does it mean? Behaviorist Mikel Delgado opens in new tab stresses that the scientific community uses the term only to describe a “very specific” type of vocalization.

“Humans are really not great at identifying cat vocalizations,” Delgado says. “But basically, there are three types of sounds that cats make.”

She says the first category includes: purrs, chirps, and trilling sounds.