Animal Advocacy · Kinship

Skip to main content

lifestyle

animal advocacy

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

Women waiting for their flight at the airport with their dog.

Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.

ASPCA Helps 100+ Dogs in Suspected Dogfighting Case.

Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.

Facebook scam leaves humane society in The Dalles ‘paralyzed’ as Meta does nothing.

The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

A woman tries to snuggle a reluctant cat

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.

Ellos Son La Razon, the shelter in Ensenada we have been rescuing dogs from since 2017, is closing it’s doors in 2 months.

Here’s how to recognize the signs that you’ve encountered one.

Two cats sitting inside in the sun.

The annual festival will delight cat lovers in 250 theaters nationwide.

PA State Police responded to a welfare check at a residence in Erie County.

You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.

stray dog outside in Turkey

Activists aim to keep fighting against this new law that they see as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs.

Brown dog with white markings standing in leaves

The truth is breed labels are often wrong.

A woman walking 5 dogs on leashes outside.

A new study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behavior.

Couple shopping with their dog in a store.

Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.

Woman getting ready to travel with her small brown dog at the airport.

The restrictions create financial and logistical challenges for animal welfare organizations.

Saving Jones is a biographical social commentary about the abuse and discrimination of dogs as it directly relates to human abuse.

Get tickets to the September NYC screening now, and tell your favorite streamers to pick up this film.

Svalinn's canine companions transcend the realm of pets; they seamlessly integrate into the very essence of your daily life.

There are plenty of trainable dogs at shelters.

Spencer, who runs SB Mowing, was making a video when he stumbled on a cat with an injured leg.

How his viral video led to critical help for Edgar and Ivy’s Cat Sanctuary in Texas.

Sad white dog alone in an animal shelter.

“No kill? It just means slow kill,” one volunteer says of the unprecedented shelter crisis.

In addition to lowering the risk of cancer and certain types of infections, spaying and neutering can reduce unwanted behaviors and even extend the lifespan of our beloved companions.

You can show your support for the SDHS at the San Diego Superior Court through Wednesday of this week.

anonymous woman pampering and taking care about a small ginger kitten

Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.

AHS is a no-kill animal shelter that has been saving the lives of animals since 1952.

Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.

a dog in a crate being carried onto a plane by volunteers

Domestic and international transport volunteers are in high demand—here’s how you can become one.

Couple hug their Pit Bull dog outside on the beach.

And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.

More in Lifestyle

adoption & fosteringlife with petspets & their peopletravelsustainability