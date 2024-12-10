Stand up for animals, and stay safe while you do.

If you witnessed a person physically harming a dog at your local park or in your neighborhood, what would you do? It might not be as simple as you think.

While it’s easy to say hypothetically that you would step in and intervene, the reality may be far more complicated. A person who’s violent to an animal could also be violent toward a human, and trying to put a stop to the abuse yourself could put you in danger.

“Addressing suspected animal cruelty is a critical component to enhancing public safety,” Teresa Ladner, senior director of investigations for the ASPCA opens in a new tab , says. “Not only do we have a responsibility to keep the animals in our communities safe, but there is a known link between animal-related crimes and other criminal activity.”

Each state has laws opens in a new tab that not only prohibit animal cruelty but also carry felony provisions opens in a new tab . But local officials can only enforce these laws if cases of animal abuse are reported, which means it’s up to each individual to take the time to document and report animal cruelty when they witness it.

Seeing an animal experience cruelty can be painful, but being a witness is critical to ensuring an abused animal escapes their situation and receives the care and support they need. Whether you see an animal experiencing neglect by not receiving proper food, shelter, and veterinary care, or you witness a direct case of animal abuse, such as physical violence, it’s important to face the ugly truth head on and work to involve law enforcement as quickly as possible.

“If someone observes or suspects an animal is being abused, we strongly encourage them to report it to the appropriate enforcement authorities in their community,” Ladner says. “That may be the local police, animal control, or another animal welfare agency. You can always reach out to your local police department or animal control to confirm who enforces animal cruelty laws in your community.”

By reporting animal abuse, you not only protect one animal, but any other animals that may come into contact with the abuser. And what’s more, violence toward animals is often a sign of future or current violence toward humans opens in a new tab , so you could be sparing people from abuse as well.

Learn how to recognize the signs of animal abuse and the steps you should take to report these crimes to local law enforcement.

Recognize animal abuse.

Not all animal abuse involves direct physical violence. In fact, the most common type of animal cruelty is neglect, which is simply the failure to provide for an animal’s basic needs, like food, water, and proper shelter. Animal hoarding cases opens in a new tab are a far-too-frequent example of severe neglect and can result in lifelong trauma for the pets involved.

“Some signs to look out for might include a person striking an animal, extreme thinness or emaciation, signs of untreated illness or injury, or signs of inadequate grooming, like an infestation of fleas, ticks, or other parasites, or extreme matting of fur,” Ladner says.

Below are additional signifiers of animal cruelty to look out for:

Too-tight collar or harness

Animals confined outside in poor weather or for long periods of time without enough food or water

Unclean living spaces that may include garbage, feces, urine, or dangerous objects like broken glass

Animals confined in too-small living spaces or spaces that don’t protect them from the elements

Report animal abuse.

Enforcement of the laws prohibiting animal abuse and cruelty depends entirely on people like you reporting cases they see. Be aware of what local agencies, like animal control or the police department, are responsible for enforcing these laws. Filing a report with the right agencies alerts them to a potential case of animal abuse and allows them to open an investigation.

“When reporting suspected animal cruelty, you should provide a written statement outlining your concerns, which should include specific and factual details, dates, and times,” Ladner says. “You can also refer law enforcement to other people who may have additional information and are willing to provide their own statement.”

Document the incident.

If you are in a public place, take cell phone photos and videos of the animal abuse to document the incident. Note specific details, including the time, date, and location, and any identifying information, like license plate numbers or distinguishing features of the person involved. The more documentation you can collect, the better. All of this information can help agencies investigate the abuse.

While it can be tempting to play the hero and intervene in an incident of animal abuse yourself, you should only do so if you can intervene safely. Use your judgment when deciding whether to approach the person, and when in doubt, keep your distance and call 911.

“I always recommend that people make safe choices for themselves,” Emily Lewis, managing attorney for the Criminal Justice Program at the Animal Legal Defense Fund opens in a new tab , says. “If intervening in person is something that you can do safely, that’s definitely an option.”

Contact local enforcement agencies.

If you witness someone physically harming an animal, call the appropriate agency or dial 911 if you’re not aware of your local agencies. Some areas may not have their own animal welfare agency, or the local police or sheriff’s department may not be equipped to deal with cases of animal cruelty. In that case, you can contact the Humane Society .

Lewis recommends reviewing what local agencies are responsible for enforcing animal cruelty laws, as well as your state and even county ordinances, so that you’re prepared if you ever witness animal abuse.

“For animals that are in immediate distress, like a dog trapped in a hot car, many states have laws that allow bystanders to take action,” Lewis says.

She adds that cases of animal abuse on social media can be more challenging to investigate and prosecute, but you should still make the effort. If you see a case of animal cruelty online and know where the incident occurred, report the crime to the law enforcement agencies in that jurisdiction. And while it can be tempting to report that content to the social media platform immediately, Lewis recommends taking screenshots and staying away from the report button.

“The platform will often remove content that gets reported, which makes it more difficult to investigate and identify the perpetrators,” Lewis says.

Maintain records and follow up.

Once you’ve made your report of the incident, keep a record of everything you submitted and who you spoke with at the appropriate agency. It’s OK to make polite follow-up calls after a suitable time has passed to check on the status of the case.

Animals count on you.

If you witness any type of crime, it’s important to report it, but this is especially true when it comes to animal cruelty or abuse. Animals can’t speak for themselves and rely on you to stand up for them and ensure they receive the proper care and treatment they deserve. When you take the time to document and report animal abuse, you’re potentially saving an animal’s life — as well as the lives of other animals in the future.

