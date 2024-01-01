The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.
sustainability
Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimize your pet’s carbon pawprint.
Turns out, it’s not an annoyance— it’s an opportunity to get creative.
You need to be extra careful if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.
It’s a (literally) dirty business. Here’s how two cities found an eco-friendly way to control it.
Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.
Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.
With the help of innovative waste-management company TerraCycle, it’s easier than you think.
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
Here are the sustainability buzzwords you should look out for on the packages of your fave products.
Whether you’re stuck in a tiny apartment or living on the road, @KeepingFinn’s Henry Friedman offers tips to not only endure—but thrive.
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
How to Compost Your Pet’s Poop
Without getting totally grossed out.
The founder of Package Free says there’s a low-waste alternative to every pet product sitting in your trash right now.
The Best Pet-Safe Floor Cleaners
Because messes come with the territory.
Cue Sarah McLachlan.
Clean the earth and save on pet goodies. It’s a win-win.
All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.
The star of the new Nat Geo series Farm Dreams feeds her pup fresh popsicles and foraged kelp.
“Saving bees brings more beauty and joy into the world — just like dogs do.”
Eco Bites has upcycled vegetable pulp, sustainable insect protein, and is packed with vitamins. Your vet is already thrilled.
A new Petco initiative aims to keep 50,000 dog food bags out of landfills each year.