Dan Churchill opens in a new tab is not your typical chef. Trading in the usual stress under the weight of culinary perfection for a more laid-back surfer vibe, he makes healthy, sustainable eating fun for cooks of all levels. The relatable, no-frills chef got his start helping athletes improve their performance before garnering a hearty audience for his appearances on MasterChef Australia, Good Morning America, and The Food Network. But contrary to other culinary professionals you might see on TV, he’d sooner flash a shaka sign and inviting smile than toss a dish across the room for dramatic effect.

Churchill is also the executive chef at Nolita’s Australian-inspired, impact-driven cafe Charley St opens in a new tab ; the host of The Epic Table opens in a new tab , a star-studded podcast devoted to discussing environmentalism in cooking; and the author of several books on healthy eating. He’s also the dad of one ridiculously adorable rescue dog, Mav. And true to form, he’s dedicated to giving his pup — and the planet — the best possible foundation for a healthy future. Lucky for us, Churchill shared his secret recipe for his “epic” homemade dog treats with Kinship. Watch him whip them up in the video below, then save the recipe to spoil your own pup!