dog nutrition
- health
Why Does My Dog Foam at the Mouth?
When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Honeydew?
Some parts of the fruit salad are a no-go (ahem, grapes). What about this melon?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Yogurt?
Yes, yogurt is a safe and healthy treat for dogs.
- health
Can Dogs Have Heart Attacks?
What you need to know.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.
- nutrition
What Is the Best Puppy Food for Small Breeds?
They may be tiny, but their appetites are not.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Raspberries?
They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.
- nutrition
Cool Your Dog Down This Summer With These 8 Frozen-Treat Ideas
From DIY ice-fruit bowls to dog-friendly ice cream, they will be chillin’.
- nutrition
Can Puppies Eat Adult Dog Food?
They might want to hurry up and be a big kid, but here’s why it’s good to wait.
- health
What Can Dogs Drink Besides Water?
Good ol’ H2O should still be their top choice, but find out which alternatives are safe.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Peaches?
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Listeria
Five different pet foods have been contaminated.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Ritz Crackers?
They’re great for the cheese plate, and your pup wants to try some.
- nutrition
Dogs Can Thrive on a Plant-Based Diet, a Study Says—But Is It Actually Good For Them?
Everything you need to know about the pros and cons of a veggie diet.
- nutrition
A Tasty Frozen Yogurt Treat to Keep Your Dog Cool
Made with yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and banana, they’re sure to make your dog drool.
- nutrition
Celebrity Chef Dan Churchill’s Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat Recipe
A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.
- nutrition
9 Healthy Summer Snacks to Share With Your Dog
Your pup wants in on your crudité platter.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tortilla Chips?
If they snag one or two at the potluck, it’s fine, but here’s why they shouldn’t get their own bowl to regularly chow down on.
- nutrition
Popular Dog Treat Recalled Because of “Potential Presence of Metal Objects”
The products have been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Popsicles?
It’s already hot out there, after all.
- health
How Long Can Dogs Go Without Eating?
If you ask them, they would say they should be eating always. But here’s the truth.
- health
What Can I Give My Dog for an Upset Stomach?
It stinks to see them uncomfortable. Here’s what you can do.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Garlic Bread?
It’s the king of sides, but definitely not for your dog. Read why.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Corn Cobs?
Why you should never let a dog make a chew toy out of this food at a barbecue.
- nutrition
6 Dog-Friendly Ice Cream Options Your Pup Can Lick Up This Summer
Van Leeuwen just announced a new dog-friendly ice cream—and it’s not the only option for a pup with a sweet tooth.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pears?
It can be a fruit with an acquired taste, but can your pup... acquire it?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Ice Cream?
Summer is here, after all.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Garlic?
Like vampires, they should stay far away. Here’s why.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Hot Dogs?
They may want a taste this summer, but read this first.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Taste Sugar?
We already know they’re sweet.
- nutrition
Eukanuba and Canine Companions Expands Their Partnership to Help Service Dogs Thrive
The 30-plus year long partnership between the pet food brand and service dog organization now includes VCA Animal Hospitals.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Green Beans?
Here’s why they can chomp on these veggies all they want.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Rib Bones?
It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.
- nutrition
When Can a Puppy Eat Solid Food?
Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s a kitty favorite, but your dog can have a bite, too.
- nutrition
8 in-Season Fruits and Veggies That’ll Make a Healthy Treat for Your Dog
Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.
- shopping
It’s Kismet: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Launch a Lifestyle Pets Brand
The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Blackberries?
The yummy treat is safe and full of antioxidants.
- nutrition
Can Adult Dogs Eat Puppy Food?
They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Peanuts?
Peanuts are a great occasional protein-packed snack, but pay attention to this guidance.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Mushrooms?
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
No isn’t a strong enough answer here. Learn why.