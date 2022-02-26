What do comedian Trevor Noah, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., and my future boyfriend Chris Evans opens in a new tab have in common? Beyond biceps, they all invested in Jinx opens in a new tab — a new dog food and treat brand that describes itself as a “clean-label dog nutrition brand designed to meet the needs of the modern dog.” The Los Angeles-based company launched in early 2020, right before we all learned the true meaning of isolation. And these recent investors are far from the only high-profile supporters. Prior to launch, Jinx also received seed funding from a slew of Hollywood stars including Halsey, Nas, Michael Strahan, Will Smith, Zachary Quinto, and Lily Singh. So what is it about the company that attracts such clientele?

Look, celebs love their pups as much as we do, which is why they want the best of the best for them. A few reasons they might choose backing Jinx over other options in the field? For one, Jinx prioritizes dogs’ health by focusing on clean and natural ingredients that perform practical purposes. In the case of their Chicken & Sweet Potato Tenders, that means featuring chicken and sweet potatoes as the two primary ingredients without any pesticides or chemicals.

They also stray away from soy, gluten, and artificial flavors in all their foods because each component inside has to serve a purpose. The chicken helps create and maintain strong muscles and bones, while the sweet potatoes help healthy digestion. Of course, there’s a little rosemary in there as well so your dog will enjoy them for their taste while you celebrate the medicinal effects.

The company was founded by former Casper executives, Sameer Mehta, Michael Kim, and Terri Rockovich. Just as they attempted to upend the mattress industry by cutting out the middleman and offering high-quality beds directly to consumers, they employ a similar strategy in this new venture. It’s all part of what they refer to as the first-ever Direct-to-Dog marketing plan. From the service to products, Jinx values our dogs’ wellbeing above all else — adapting for modern times.

“You are not a caveman, and your dog is not a wolf. Our dogs have evolved and have lifestyles full of doggie playdates, trips to the park, long naps and human cuddles,” said Rockovich. “Jinx is inspired by a modern perspective on advanced nutrition that will help our dogs sustain their healthy, advanced lifestyles.”