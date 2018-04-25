In a real-life “meet cute,” actor Chris Evans found his rescue pup Dodger while filming the movie Gifted. One of the last scenes they shot took place at a shelter. Evans didn’t realize at first that the dogs weren’t hired for the scene, but were actually up for adoption. It was love at first sight for Evans, who was so sure that Dodger was destined to be his that he filmed their meeting.

That was years ago, and since then, Evans has regularly posted pictures and videos of Dodger being unbelievably adorable and of the two of them sharing happy times. There’s one of Dodger singing along with a musical lion and another with Dodger and Evans being reunited after weeks apart while Evans worked on a movie. Of course, Dodger greeted Chris by giving him loads of kisses and licks all over his face. Dodger was clearly excited his person was back home!

Evans’ love for dogs goes way back. His first dog, East, was a Bulldog who passed away in 2013 at 12 years of age. He recently shared an old photo of the two snuggling in remembrance of his best pal for National Pet Day. In 2015, Evans adopted Dodger, described as a mutt — his current BFF.

When Evans was recently asked about how he’s handling current events, he said, “I spend most of my time in the garden with my dog, or in the kitchen. My dog is clearly the big winner here. I’m trying to keep some routine in my day. I am someone who prefers to be at home, so I do not feel the urge to go outside every day. The vast majority of my free time now goes to reading books and to Dodger.”

He also had some excellent advice opens in a new tab about dealing with COVID-19: “You know what my advice would be? Adopt a dog! Everyone should go out and get a dog. If you don't have a dog in your life, especially during this time, you're missing out.”

Much like other celebrity pet enthusiasts, like Viggo Mortensen and Patrick Stewart, Chris Evans is more than a fine actor. Beyond being Captain America, he’s also a huge proponent of rescue dogs and adopting from shelters, saying, “ Rescue dogs are the best dogs! ” We couldn’t agree more.