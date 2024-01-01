dog lifestyle
The 10 Most Dog-Friendly Cities In The United States
In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.
Meet the 10 Finalists in the “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” Contest—And Vote for Your Fave!
It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.
Why I Loved My Dog Even *More* After I Had a Baby
A response to The Cut writer who claimed she fell out of love with her cat once she had a kid.
Virgo Season Is for Pet Parents Who Never Forget to Bring Poop Bags
And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.
How to Protect Your Dog From Coyote Attacks
Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.
Want to Adopt a Senior Dog? Here’s Your Cheat Sheet to Achieving Your Dream
How to search foster rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries across the country to find the right snuggle buddy.
Why You Should Adopt a Dog From (or Donate to) an International Rescue Organization
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
Find Some Doggie Cowboy Boots — Here’s Your Pup-Friendly Guide to Austin
Keep Austin weird—and full of dogs.
Don’t Miss the First-Ever NYC Dog Restaurant Weekend
Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!
The ASPCA Rescued Over 100 Dogs From a Dogfighting Operation
Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.
The Pros and Cons of “Apartment Dogs”
Any of these breeds are great for city living and available at shelters and rescues.
Turbulence Is Getting Worse—Help Your Pet Weather the Ride
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
A Facebook Scam Has Devastated an Oregon Animal Shelter—And They Need Your Help
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.
Should I Stop Dating Someone My Dog Doesn’t Like?
If your pup isn’t a fan, it could mean something. But maybe not everything. Here’s why.
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
How Will Getting a Dog Affect My Social Life?
Your real friends will understand, and your new ones will also be obsessed with their pups.
7 End-of-Summer Activities for You and Your Dog
Stay cool (and safe) out there.
A Month Giving a Senior Poodle and Whippet Mix the Life They Deserve on $150K
Complete with a stroller fit for a king who likes to cruise the boulevard.
Does Dog Pee Kill Grass?
It depends...
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
The Dog-Friendly Chicago Guide For Windy City Pooches
From lounging at pup-friendly breweries to chowing down at pet bakeries, there are countless ways to enjoy this Midwest playground with your dog.
Meet Cacau, the Winner of the World Dog Surfing Championships
This pup gave an Olympic-worthy athletic performance for a good cause.
How to Improve Your Relationship with Your Dog
Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond.
The Hard Truth: Some So-Called “Rescues” Are Hoarding Situations in Disguise
Here’s how to recognize the signs that you’ve encountered one.
10 Tips You’ll Definitely Want to Follow When You Walk Your Dog
From the safest gear to training recs.
100 Cats And 2 Dogs Were Rescued From A Home In Pennsylvania
You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.
Can You Have a Service Dog for Anxiety?
Definitely something worth looking into.
You Must Love Mutts on National Mutt Day
July 31 is National Mutt Day. Here are nine reasons why a mixed-breed dog would make a great new addition to your family.
How to Help an Anxious Dog Conquer Their Fears
Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.
The Rule of 3s — Learn About Your Rescue Dog’s Major Milestones
What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.
How to Shop Brands That Don’t Test on Animals
Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.
The CDC Has Relaxed Their Rules for Bringing Dogs Into the US—But Not Entirely
The restrictions create financial and logistical challenges for animal welfare organizations.
Does My Dog Miss the Guy I Was Dating?
You don’t want to see your ex again, but your pup might. Here’s what you can do.
The “Big D” Stands For Dog in This Dog-Friendly Dallas Guide
Pups and their parents can giddy up for a good time.
What’s Stopping You From Fostering a Pet?
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.
How to Deal With All the Drama at the Dog Park
In the end, some jerks are just better to avoid. But it’s worth trying to resolve things first.
4 Reasons You Should Break Up With Your Vet
And how to let them down easy.
Leo Season 2024 Will Bring Out the Loyal Pet Parent in You
Leos are lion-hearted, bold, and they are incredibly devoted to those they love—including the furry ones.
13 Best Dog-Friendly Companies to Work For
In 2024, the only job worth having is one that lets you bring your dog to the office.
These Are the 10 US Cities With the Best Dog Parks, New Report Finds
For social pups, these are the places to be.
Four Things to Do If You Want to Adopt a Dog From Another Country
Fall in love abroad? Follow these simple steps to bring your new family member home.
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
*Saving Jones* Is an Essential Rescue Documentary—How You Can Make Sure More People See It
Get tickets to the September NYC screening now, and tell your favorite streamers to pick up this film.
Why Do We Have the Urge to Squeeze Our Adorable Pets?
There’s a scientific reason for this impulse.