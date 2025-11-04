Why Do Dogs Do a ‘Potty Dance’ Before They Poop?

If dogs are good at one thing, it’s putting on a show. From barking for their dinner to bolting for the door the minute they hear the word “walk,” our pups seem to do everything with a furry little attitude. That even goes for acts that most of us would consider private — like, for example, taking a poo.

Have you ever noticed those little maneuvers many dogs do before popping a squat? Some twirl in a little circle like ballerinas. Some switch sides a few times, as if they’re looking for the best possible view. And some sniff and snuffle at the ground as though they’re trying to inhale the dirt. Whatever your dog does, there’s a name for it: the potty dance. It’s not exactly a waltz, but it does often look choreographed. And whatever your dog’s specific steps might look like, they do serve a purpose.

As with so many of the bizarro things our dogs do, the main question we’re all likely asking is: why? To get to the bottom of this behavior, I spoke with board-certified veterinary behaviorist Dr. Karen Sueda, owner of Karen Sueda Veterinary Behavior, Inc. opens in new tab about what the “potty dance” looks like, and why so many dogs do it.

“I'm sure there’s as many different potty dances as there are dogs,” Dr. Sueda says, and the reasons behind them are likely just as diverse.