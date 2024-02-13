Can My Pet Eat...?

Can Dogs Eat Honeydew?
Some parts of the fruit salad are a no-go (ahem, grapes). What about this melon?
Skip to main content
Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.
Some parts of the fruit salad are a no-go (ahem, grapes). What about this melon?
They don’t go for citrus the same way you do. Here’s why.
Hopefully the answer is yes, because telling them no is the pits.
So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.Start Chartingopens in a new tab
They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.
They want to cool down, too!
Fat-peach season at the farmers’ market is upon us.
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all.
The question should be: Do they want to?
They’re great for the cheese plate, and your pup wants to try some.
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
If they snag one or two at the potluck, it’s fine, but here’s why they shouldn’t get their own bowl to regularly chow down on.
It’s already hot out there, after all.
Kitties want a little salad, too.
It’s the season of tropical-fruit salads after all.
It’s the king of sides, but definitely not for your dog. Read why.
Why you should never let a dog make a chew toy out of this food at a barbecue.