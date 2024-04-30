Here’s why they can chomp on these veggies all they want.

It’s finally May, which means those summer farmers’ markets are about to be in full swing. If you grab a bundle of fresh green beans on your next grocery run, you might wonder if it’s safe to toss a bite to your pup.

Good news: Green beans are a shareable snack. Not only are they safe for dogs; they’re also full of health benefits. Read on to find out everything you need to know about safely feeding your pup green beans.

Nutrition facts: Green beans for dogs

For humans and dogs alike, green beans are a healthy snack choice. They’re full of protein opens in a new tab , fiber, calcium, iron, and vitamins B6, A, C, and K.

Are green beans good for dogs?

“Green beans are a wonderful snack for our pups,” veterinarian Dr. Brett Levitzke says. Green beans are a source of fiber, which can help lower cholesterol and strengthen a pup’s heart; fiber also helps digestion and keeps your pup regular. They also contain potassium, which is good for heart health and blood pressure.

The protein in green beans boosts immune health, and the vitamins reduce inflammation, keep bone tissue healthy, and promote healing. Vitamin B6 can even help keep the puppy blues opens in a new tab away, because it is associated with increased serotonin and norepinephrine — two chemicals that boost mood.

Green beans can be used as a healthy alternative to a more calorie-dense dog treat. “Green beans are low in calories, so they do not contribute to obesity,” Dr. Levitzke says.

Plus, your pup might love the taste and texture of green beans. “Green beans are textually appealing for dogs because of their crunch,” Dr. Levitzke says. That makes them a great motivator during training.

Are green beans completely safe for dogs?

Green beans are safe for dogs, but be careful when preparing them. When feeding your dog green beans, be sure that they aren’t seasoned with anything that could be unsafe for your pup. “Never season them with garlic or onion powder as these are toxic to dogs,” Dr. Levitzke says. If you’re feeding your pup something with green beans in it, be sure to check that all components of the recipe are safe for dogs to eat.

It’s recommended that pet parents cut green beans into bite-sized pieces to avoid the risks of your dog choking.

Dr. Levitzke adds that steamed or boiled green beans are fine for pups, but green beans may lose some of their nutritional value when cooked — and, of course, that satisfying crunch. Raw green beans are the most ideal form for your dog to snack on.

The bottom line: Can dogs eat human food?

Dogs can absolutely share in some human snacks — but not all are safe. Always check opens in a new tab before feeding your pup a human snack; it’s smart to consult your veterinarian before making any changes to your dog’s diet. Dogs need a balanced diet, so feeding a dog too much of just one human snack isn’t a good idea.

In general, treats that aren’t part of your pup’s typical balanced diet should make up no more than 10 percent of your dog’s daily calories. Overfeeding a pup can lead to health issues, like obesity opens in a new tab and diabetes opens in a new tab .

Other foods that are safe for dogs

Green beans aren’t the only healthy, safe human food your pup can enjoy.

Other foods that are dangerous

