can my dog eat this?
Can Dogs Eat Honeydew?
Some parts of the fruit salad are a no-go (ahem, grapes). What about this melon?
Can Dogs Eat Yogurt?
Yes, yogurt is a safe and healthy treat for dogs.
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.
Can Dogs Eat Raspberries?
They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.
Can Dogs Eat Peaches?
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all.
Can Dogs Eat Ritz Crackers?
They’re great for the cheese plate, and your pup wants to try some.
Can Dogs Eat Tortilla Chips?
If they snag one or two at the potluck, it’s fine, but here’s why they shouldn’t get their own bowl to regularly chow down on.
Can Dogs Eat Popsicles?
It’s already hot out there, after all.
Can Dogs Eat Garlic Bread?
It’s the king of sides, but definitely not for your dog. Read why.
Can Dogs Eat Corn Cobs?
Why you should never let a dog make a chew toy out of this food at a barbecue.
Can Dogs Eat Pears?
It can be a fruit with an acquired taste, but can your pup... acquire it?
Can Dogs Eat Ice Cream?
Summer is here, after all.
Can Dogs Eat Hot Dogs?
They may want a taste this summer, but read this first.
Can Dogs Eat Green Beans?
Here’s why they can chomp on these veggies all they want.
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s a kitty favorite, but your dog can have a bite, too.
Can Dogs Eat Blackberries?
The yummy treat is safe and full of antioxidants.
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
No isn’t a strong enough answer here. Learn why.
Can Dogs Eat Persimmons?
There are some caveats to be aware of.
Can Dogs Eat Potatoes?
We know they are your adorable little potato, but can they snack on one?
Can Dogs Eat Celery?
Sure, they can have a bite—if they want one.
Can Dogs Eat Asparagus?
Asparagus is a healthy snack for pups, but keep these tips in mind.
Can Dogs Eat Cashews?
They’re not toxic, but you don’t wanna overdo it.
Can Dogs Eat Cherries?
Find out if the yummy fruit is safe to share.
Can Dogs Eat Mashed Potatoes?
It might be comfort food for you, but not for your pup.
Can Dogs Eat Corn?
A few kernels are fine—but keep it off the cob.
Can Dogs Eat Cheese?
We know they want to — but how much is safe?
Can Dogs Eat Pecans?
Here’s why you should keep your pup far, far away from this nut.
Can Dogs Eat Gingerbread?
It’s the perfect festive treat for the holidays. But definitely not for your dog—learn why.
Thanksgiving and Christmas Foods That Are Toxic To Pets
Here’s how to celebrate safely with your pet as you gather with friends and family.
Can Dogs Eat Butternut Squash?
Your winter farmers’ market is full of the stuff. Find out if your dog can have some.
Which Christmas Foods Can My Dog Eat?
From turkey to stuffing, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table.
Can Dogs Eat Ham?
That might be what you’re having for the holidays, but read here to see if your dog can partake.
Can Dogs Eat Mango?
The delicious fruit is safe in moderation.
Can Dogs Eat Shrimp?
Is your pup a seafood fan? Find out everything you need to know about feeding them shrimp.
Can Dogs Eat Broccoli?
Find out how to safely get your pup their greens.
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to the Thanksgiving table, here’s what you should know.
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.
Can Dogs Eat Oranges and Orange Peels?
Yes, Oranges are a Nutritious Treat for Dogs
Fall Favorite Recipe: Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Jack-o’-lantern not required.
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.
Can My Dog Eat Honey? Learn If Honey Is Beneficial or Harmful For Dogs
They shouldn’t exactly have their paw constantly in the honey jar, but the sweet stuff can be beneficial in some cases.