Can Dogs Eat Cinnamon Rolls?
They smell yummy... but maybe they aren’t so great for the diet.
In This Article:
Are Cinnamon Rolls Safe for Dogs? Cinnamon Roll Ingredients That Are Harmful to Dogs What to Look For If Your Dog Eats a Cinnamon Roll When to Contact a Vet for Cinnamon Roll Consumption Alternatives to Cinnamon Rolls for Dogs Frequently Asked Questions
Few things pair better with a warm cup of coffee or tea than a nice, gooey cinnamon roll. Just the thought of one can have our mouths watering, and the smell of one will definitely induce a drool cascade from your dog’s mouth. So, are cinnamon rolls free to share with your dog? Sorry pup, this delicious treat is on the do not share list, and there are many reasons why.
Are cinnamon rolls safe for dogs?
Unlike their feline counterparts, some dogs can develop a real sweet tooth, something they may con you into satisfying from time to time. While a small bit of natural sugars every now and them isn’t a big deal, eating something like a cinnamon roll can be.