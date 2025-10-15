They smell yummy... but maybe they aren’t so great for the diet.

Few things pair better with a warm cup of coffee or tea than a nice, gooey cinnamon roll. Just the thought of one can have our mouths watering, and the smell of one will definitely induce a drool cascade from your dog’s mouth. So, are cinnamon rolls free to share with your dog? Sorry pup, this delicious treat is on the do not share list, and there are many reasons why.

Main takeaways Although cinnamon rolls contain many ingredients that humans crave, some of them can be harmful to dogs both in the short and long term.

Raisins, nutmeg, and xylitol can be immediately harmful, while butter, sugar, and fat can have lasting effects.

A bite or two of a cinnamon roll typically won’t cause major issues for your pup, especially if it’s free from raisins or xylitol, but eating a larger amount warrants a veterinary consult.

Rather than cinnamon rolls, look to give your dog healthy snacks such as lean, cooked meats, safe fruits and vegetables, or dog treats from the store.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Are cinnamon rolls safe for dogs?

Unlike their feline counterparts, some dogs can develop a real sweet tooth, something they may con you into satisfying from time to time. While a small bit of natural sugars every now and them isn’t a big deal, eating something like a cinnamon roll can be.