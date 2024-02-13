Can My Pet Eat...? · Kinship

nutrition

Can My Dog Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Woman feeding her dog a piece of honeydew melon in the kitchen.

Some parts of the fruit salad are a no-go (ahem, grapes). What about this melon?

Woman holding a bowl of fruits with blueberries and raspberries with her dog at home during breakfast.

They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.

Woman having lunch with her large husky dog at home.

It’s the best fruit of the season, after all.

Woman eating ritz crackers in bed with her dog.

They’re great for the cheese plate, and your pup wants to try some.

Man eating tortilla chips outside with his dog.

If they snag one or two at the potluck, it’s fine, but here’s why they shouldn’t get their own bowl to regularly chow down on.

Man and woman enjoying popsicles outside with their husky dog.

Its already hot out there, after all.

Cat sniffing lettuce in the kitchen.

Kitties want a little salad, too.

Woman eats garlic bread with her chocolate lab begging nearby.

It’s the king of sides, but definitely not for your dog. Read why.

Woman and friends enjoying a picnic with their dog outside.

Why you should never let a dog make a chew toy out of this food at a barbecue.

Woman feeding her small white dog a pear.

It can be a fruit with an acquired taste, but can your pup... acquire it?

Woman sharing ice cream with her pet dog.

Summer is here, after all.

Happy couple cooking dinner with dog watching.

Like vampires, they should stay far away. Here’s why.

Woman feeding her two dogs hot dogs on a stick outside.

They may want a taste this summer, but read this first.

Woman feeding her corgi dog green beans.

Here’s why they can chomp on these veggies all they want.

Dog licking mouth looking at a pile of bbq ribs on the table.

It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.

