There's a reason why it's not normally in dog food. Here’s how to make it safe for your pup.

Pork is enjoyed by many people worldwide, but can dogs eat pork? It’s not uncommon for dogs to want to try any food their pet parents are eating, including pork. However, not everything we eat is safe for pets opens in a new tab . So let’s look at the question of dogs eating pork more closely. We’ll explore if pork has nutritional benefits for your dog, if there are risks in feeding your dog pork, and the best way to prepare pork for your pup.

Can dogs eat pork?

The straightforward answer is “Yes.” Dogs can eat pork, but there’s more to it than that. If you feed your pup plain pork without any seasoning and bone, that’s fine. Pork is a good source of protein for dogs. However, if the pork is processed like sausages, ham, and bacon, you should keep it away from your dog opens in a new tab . Those items are too high in salt and preservatives.

Nutritional benefits of feeding pork to your dog

Although risks come with feeding your dog sausage, ham, and bacon, pure pork has some advantages opens in a new tab .

High-protein content

Protein is necessary for tissue repair, muscle growth, and overall dog health. Pork can help keep your dog’s diet well-balanced and filled with high-quality protein. Pork will also help maintain strong muscles that support your dog’s energy levels.

Vitamins and minerals

In addition to protein, pork is also an excellent source of other nutrients.

B vitamins (B1, B6, B12): These vitamins help brain function, nerve health, and energy metabolism.

Zinc: This element helps skin health and aids the immune system.

Iron: A necessary mineral for red blood-cell production, iron aids in oxygen transport.

Risks of feeding your dog pork

While there are benefits to feeding your dog pork, it may also come with some risks.

Additives

It is common for pork products to contain seasonings, preservatives, or sauces that can harm your dog. For example, giving your dog garlic, onion powder, and excessive salt can be toxic and cause health problems such as anemia or high blood pressure.

Toxic ingredients

We talked about ham and bacon being high in sodium, but they are also high in fat. Excessive fat intake increases the risk of pancreatitis in dogs.

Bacteria and parasites

You’ve no doubt heard that you shouldn’t eat raw or undercooked pork. The same is true for your dog. Raw or undercooked pork can contain parasites such as trichinella spiralis, which causes a disease called trichinosis. It can affect both humans and dogs. You can eliminate this risk with proper cooking.

Allergies

Food allergies are relatively common in dogs, and pork is a protein your dog could be allergic to. Symptoms include itching, GI disorders, or ear infections. If you introduce pork into your dog’s diet, do so gradually and monitor for any adverse reactions.

Why aren’t there any pork-based dog foods?

You are more likely to see chicken, beef, or fish in dog food than pork. Here are some reasons why.

The fat content of pork is higher.

Some cultures avoid pork.

Concerns over parasites in pork may have led to lower usage of it in pet foods.

Safe ways to cook pork for your dog

Is raw pork safe for dogs?

Raw pork is unsafe for dogs due to the risk of parasites and bacterial infections. Always cook opens in a new tab pork thoroughly to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit (63 degrees Celsius) to kill harmful organisms.

Are pork bones safe for dogs?

Cooked pork bones can splinter. This can lead to choking, intestinal blockages, or internal injuries. If the bones are raw, they may carry bacteria. Select safer chew toys or dental chews.

How much pork can you feed a dog?

There’s no definite amount of pork you can feed to a dog. But think of pork as a treat, not a staple in your dog’s diet. When introducing any new food, start with a very small amount and monitor your dog’s reaction. Always remove excess fat and bone and avoid seasonings.

Signs your dog is having an allergic reaction to pork

Common symptoms that your dog may be having an allergic reaction to pork include:

Vomiting or diarrhea

Facial swelling

Swelling of the paws

Excessive scratching of skin or ears

If you notice any of these signs, stop feeding them pork and see your veterinarian.

Bottom line

Dogs can eat pork if it is free of added sodium and seasonings and is low in fat.

It must be cooked, and only a tiny amount should be given.

It should also be free of bones opens in a new tab .

If your dog has never had pork, give them a small amount, increase it gradually, and monitor for any adverse reactions.

FAQ

Can dogs eat cooked pork?

Yes, as long as the pork is cooked and free of additives, excess salt, and bones. Avoid frying or using excessive oils and spices.

Which meat should dogs not eat?

Dogs should avoid processed meats such as bacon, ham, hot dogs opens in a new tab , deli meats, raw fish, fatty cuts of beef, and any meat seasoned with garlic or onions.

What do I do if my dog ate pork?

If your dog ate plain, cooked pork, they should be fine if it was given in moderation. If they ate pork prepared with harmful seasonings or bones, monitor them for signs of distress opens in a new tab , and if your dog appears ill, contact your veterinarian.

