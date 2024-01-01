Articles by Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
Dr. Shelby Neely is a freelance writer and veterinarian who graduated from The University of Pennsylvania and has practiced veterinary medicine for 30 years. She has found homes for hundreds of stray pets and has two cats as well as four grand-dogs and two grand-cats. In her spare time, Dr. Neely likes to be with her three children, their dogs and cats, and her own two cats. She also likes to see as many Broadway shows as possible.
- health
Plaque vs. Tartar in Dogs’ Teeth
Understand the difference to take steps to eliminate them both.
Understand the difference to take steps to eliminate them both.
- health
Non-Toxic Flowers That Are Safe for Cats
And flowers that aren’t safe, too.
And flowers that aren’t safe, too.
- health
My Dog Has Diarrhea but Is Acting Fine: What to Know
Understand their problem, and make an informed health decision.
Understand their problem, and make an informed health decision.
- health
Why Do My Cat’s Anal Glands Smell?
No, it’s not normal. Here’s what it means, and what you should do.
No, it’s not normal. Here’s what it means, and what you should do.
- health
My Dog Has Bloody Diarrhea: What to Do and Home Remedies
And when to visit your veterinarian.
And when to visit your veterinarian.
- nutrition
Can You Give Dogs Pedialyte?
Spoiler alert: It’s not necessarily good for your dehydrated dog.
Spoiler alert: It’s not necessarily good for your dehydrated dog.
- health
3 Reasons Why Your Dog Is Itching So Much
A little bit of itching? Totally normal. However, excessive scratching requires a diagnosis.
A little bit of itching? Totally normal. However, excessive scratching requires a diagnosis.
- health
Dog Tartar Removal: How to Clean Your Dog’s Teeth
Everything you need to know about dog tarter and dental health.
Everything you need to know about dog tarter and dental health.
- health
Understanding Cat Anal Glands and Cat Anal Gland Discharge
We cover everything you need to know.
We cover everything you need to know.
- behavior
Is Your Female Dog Humping? Here’s Why It’s Actually Normal
Take these steps to respond to the problem.
Take these steps to respond to the problem.
Most Popular
- nutritionCan a Kitten Eat Adult Cat Food?
- behaviorHow Far Can Dogs Hear?