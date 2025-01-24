Are Spider Plants Toxic to Dogs? Find Out If This Plant Is Safe

They’re cute for home decor, but what about for your dog?

Many people love a houseplant. They add a touch of nature, beauty, and personality to our homes, especially when landlords won’t let us paint. Spider plants, in particular, are popular choices because of their arching leaves and attractive appeal. That’s fine if you live in a home without pets.

But if you have a pet, you must know whether any plant you add to your home is safe. Spider plants are very visually appealing, and thankfully, no, they are not toxic to your dog.

Main takeaways Spider plants are attractive to homeowners.

Spider plants are not toxic to dogs.

There are some side effects of spider plants, such as hallucination and lethargy.

There are many toxic and non-toxic household plants.

Overview of spider plants

Spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum) are very enticing because they are pretty and easy to care for. They can live in various conditions, thrive in indirect sunlight, and need very little watering. That makes them perfect for a busy household.

Native to South Africa, these robust but visually appealing plants, with their ribbon-like foliage, also purify the air opens in a new tab . You will most often see them in hanging pots, higher shelves, or office areas.

Spider plants have an interesting method of propagation. They produce “spiderettes, " little offshoots that can become new plants.

Are spider plants toxic to dogs?

Per the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals opens in a new tab (ASPCA), the good news is that spider plants are not toxic to your pup. However, there are slight exceptions to be aware of. While they are not exactly harmful, that doesn’t mean they don’t have effects on dogs. A good example is catnip. Just as its properties make cats want to nibble on the plant, spider plants have compounds in their leaves that make them appealing to dogs. Dogs may be attracted to their taste or smell, leading to curiosity-driven nibbling.

What happens if my dog eats a spider plant?

If your pup nibbles on a spider plant, it will not likely lead to serious problems. However, watch for these possible side effects:

If your dog ingests a large amount of the plant, it may lead to mild vomiting or diarrhea opens in a new tab .

Because spider plants have hallucinogenic properties, some dogs may behave unusually and exhibit behaviors such as hyperactivity or lethargy.

Spider plants have long leaves and can present a choking risk, particularly for little dogs.

If your dog experiences significant symptoms or if you are unsure about the amount ingested, consult your veterinarian for guidance.

Basic list of toxic and non-toxic plants for dogs

Homeowners who like plants in their environment must do their research to find out what is safe for their dogs. Here is a short list of non-toxic opens in a new tab and toxic plants to get you started. These lists are not exhaustive. There are many more.

Non-toxic plants for dogs

Spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum) Areca palm (Dypsis lutescens) Parlor palm (Chamaedorea elegans) Calathea (Calathea spp.) Boston fern (Nephrolepis exaltata) Baby’s tears (Soleirolia soleirolii) Bamboo (Bambusoideae)

Toxic plants for dogs

Sago palm (Cycas revoluta) Oleander (Nerium oleander) Aloe vera (Aloe barbadensis miller) Philodendron (Philodendron spp.) Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) Peace lily (Spathiphyllum spp.) Snake plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

While the above lists are not complete, they highlight some of the most common plants found in homes. Always research the safety of any plant before bringing it into your and your pet’s home.

Bottom line

If precautions are taken to prevent your dog from nibbling on it, a spider plant can be a great choice for introducing a bit of nature into your home. If you do your research, you can have attractive and pet-friendly houseplants in your house. If you’re unsure about a particular plant, consult your vet or a reliable plant database.

