dog health
- health
Why Does My Dog Foam at the Mouth?
When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.
- shopping
7 Supplements to Help Each of Your Dog's Health Concerns
From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.
- health
Can Dogs Get Lyme Disease? Canine Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
- health
Can Dogs Get Congested?
How to look out for the signs your pup is feeling stuffed up.
- health
Are Hibiscus Plants Toxic to Your Dog?
They’re bright and pretty—just like your pup. But are they safe?
- behavior
Why Does My Puppy Pee on My Bed?
And when will it stop?
- health
A Rabies-Infected Bat Was Found In Pasadena—Here’s What Pet Parents Should Know
August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.
- health
Seasonal Allergies Are Getting Worse for Dogs—Here’s Why
Plus, how to give your pup some relief.
- health
It’s Wildfire Season—Here’s How You Can Keep Your Dog (Literally) Breathing Easy
If you wouldn’t exercise outside with all that smoke, then your dog shouldn’t, either.
- health
Should You Let Your Dogs Share Bowls?
And other incredibly valid bowl-safety questions you’re probably asking.
- health
Can Dogs Have Heart Attacks?
What you need to know.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.
- behavior
How to Train With a Puppy Pad
First step: patience.
- behavior
Does Dog Pee Kill Grass?
It depends...
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
- behavior
Can Dogs See in the Dark?
Hopefully, they at least fare better than we do when the lights go out.
- health
How Many Times Should You Really Be Feeding Your Dog a Day?
Experts weigh in on whether eating once or twice is better for health and longevity.
- health
We Know That Forever Chemicals Are Bad For Us—But What About Our Pets?
Unpacking the research on whether PFAs pose a health risk to our besties.
- lifestyle
10 Tips You’ll Definitely Want to Follow When You Walk Your Dog
From the safest gear to training recs.
- lifestyle
You Must Love Mutts on National Mutt Day
July 31 is National Mutt Day. Here are nine reasons why a mixed-breed dog would make a great new addition to your family.
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Has a Tick
Ticks (literally) suck. Keep an eye out for them on your pup.
- health
You Should Not Feed Your Pet This Snack Due to Listeria-Contamination
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.
- health
How to Shop Brands That Don’t Test on Animals
Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Raspberries?
They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.
- lifestyle
Wildfires Are More Common Now. Here’s How You Can Protect Your Pets
Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Is Pregnant
And what to look for week by week.
- health
4 Reasons You Should Break Up With Your Vet
And how to let them down easy.
- health
Dental Disease in Cats: Signs to Watch Out For and Prevention Tips
Much to their disappointment, taking care of your cat’s teeth is essential.
- health
Cancer is More Common in Purebred Dogs, Study Says
Nationwide’s veterinary analytics team looked at the cancer claims of 1.61 million dogs and found that purebred dogs are nearly twice as likely to get cancer as mixed breeds.
- lifestyle
No One Needs a $150,000 Svalinn Luxury-Bodyguard Dog
There are plenty of trainable dogs at shelters.
- health
Why You Should Stay Far, Far Away From Blue-Green Algae This Summer
Consider getting a water-testing kit to keep your pup safe.
- shopping
13 Products Your Senior Dog Needs
From doggie diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years.
- health
Second-Hand Smoke Is Causing Bladder Cancer in Dogs, New Study Finds
This just in: second-hand smoke, still bad.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Keep Licking Their Lips?
It’s not always just because they want whatever you’re eating.
- health
A Dog in Massachusetts Died After Showing Signs of Kennel Cough—Here’s How You Can Protect Your Pup
Everything you need to know about this super contagious disease. (Hint: There’s a vaccine.)
- health
What Can Dogs Drink Besides Water?
Good ol’ H2O should still be their top choice, but find out which alternatives are safe.
- health
2 Dogs Reportedly Died From Blue-Green Algae Last Week
Everything you need to know to keep your pup safe.
- nutrition
Dog Obesity Is Highest in These 10 States—But It’s More Complicated Than That
Per this study, American dogs are overweight—but you have to consider these factors.
- health
Three Dogs in Houston Died of Heatstroke. Here’s How to Prevent This
Temperatures are rising dangerously. Keep your pet safe with these tips.
- lifestyle
What Are the “Dog Days of Summer?”
It does have something to do with dogs, believe it or not.
- health
Can I Put Vaseline on My Dog? Expert Insights on Proper Use
And alternatives you can use instead.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Listeria
Five different pet foods have been contaminated.
- lifestyle
The Mac