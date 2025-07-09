How to spot them, treat them—but also avoid them in the first place.

While people get injured or infected nails, it’s usually considered a cosmetic issue. But a dog doesn’t care much about what their nails look like, as long as their paws are comfortable. This is why a pet parent needs to recognize the signs of an infected nail and understand how to prevent or treat it. This comprehensive guide will help you learn all about dog nail infections: the causes, the types, the symptoms, the diagnosis, and the treatment — not to mention how to prevent them in the first place.

Main takeaways There are three main types of dog nail infections.

Most dog nail infections are caused by trauma or another inciting factor.

The actual infection is from bacteria, fungi, or yeast.

Treatment usually involves topical and oral medications.

What is a dog nail infection?

The leading causes of a dog nail infection are bacteria, fungi, or yeast in the nail bed or surrounding tissue. This often occurs through a break in the nail. Nails aren’t alive, but the tissue under and around them is rich in nerves and blood vessels, making it possible to contract infections and experience pain.

These infections may involve one nail or several, and affect the nail plate, nail bed, or the surrounding skin. If a dog’s nail infection isn’t treated, it can spread and become chronic — or even develop into an abscess, causing walking issues.

What causes dog nail infections?

Usually, an inciting factor comes first, and the nail infection follows. The original cause is often some type of trauma or injury. Rough play can lead to cracked or torn nails, as can grooming accidents or snagging a nail on an object. The infection comes as a secondary issue.

Other originating causes include: poor hygiene, fungal or yeast overgrowth, autoimmune diseases, underlying skin conditions, or foreign bodies. Moist, dirty environments, allergies, immune disorders, conditions such as pemphigus or lupus, chronic dermatitis or mange, and foreign bodies like thorns, splinters, or foxtails.

What are common symptoms of dog nail infections?

As with any injury or illness, recognizing the signs early can significantly impact the outcome. Here are some symptoms to watch for:

Swelling, redness, or inflammation of the toe and nail bed

Pus or discharge near the nail

A change in color of the nail to yellow, brown, or black

Broken or cracked nails

Bleeding anywhere around the nail area

Pain when touched

Limping

Excessive licking or chewing of the foot

Most common types of dog nail infections

Understanding the different types of nail infections can help your dog receive the most effective treatment. Here are the three most common ones.

Paronychia

Paronychia is a bacterial infection of the skin surrounding the nail. The origin is most likely trauma or obsessive licking. The most common bacteria are staphylococcus. Symptoms of paronychia include:

Red, swollen nail folds

Pus or crust near the nail base

Localized pain and licking

It’s essential to recognize this condition early and initiate treatment, because it can become chronic, particularly in dogs with allergies or immune suppression.

Onychomycosis

Onychomycosis is a fungal infection of the nail itself. It is usually caused by dermatophytes, such as microsporum or trichophyton, and is difficult to treat.

Symptoms of onychomycosis:

Thick, brittle nails

Yellow or brown color

Deformed nail growth

Nail sloughing or detachment

The treatment involves an antifungal and may need to be used for an extended period. The condition often affects several nails.

Pododermatitis

Pododermatitis refers to inflammation of the skin on the toes and paws, which can include the nails. Infections, allergies, parasites, or autoimmune diseases can cause it.

Symptoms of pododermatitis:

Swollen, red paw pads

Hair loss between the toes

Painful walking

Nail crusting or infection

It’s difficult to treat pododermatitis if you don’t know the reason your dog has it, so it’s important to get a diagnosis.

How are dog nail infections diagnosed?

A proper diagnosis is always necessary to treat infections correctly. There are several techniques vets will use to find the answers.

Physical exam: The veterinarian will examine the area in question, looking for inflammation, discharge, or trauma.

Cytology: This involves examining discharge or scrapings under a microscope to detect the presence of bacteria, yeast, or fungi.

Culture and sensitivity testing: Swabs are cultured to identify the specific culprit, determining which antibiotics or antifungals will be most effective.

Fungal culture or PCR: Required to confirm fungal infections, such as onychomycosis.

Biopsy: In cases of chronic or unusual conditions, a sample of the nail bed or surrounding tissue may be taken and sent to the lab for pathology.

Bloodwork: Blood may be taken to rule out systemic conditions or immune-related issues.

Treatment options for dog nail infections

Treatment depends on the cause and severity of the infection. In most cases, combining topical and systemic therapies offers the best results.

1. Topical medications

Antibacterial ointments: Mupirocin or chlorhexidine-based gels

Antifungal creams: Ketoconazole or miconazole for fungal infections

Antiseptic soaks: Epsom salts or dilute chlorhexidine to clean the area

2. Oral medications

Antibiotics: Cephalexin, clindamycin, or amoxicillin-clavulanate for bacteria

Antifungals: Itraconazole or terbinafine for fungal nail disease

Steroids: For autoimmune or inflammatory conditions

3. Surgical or supportive interventions

Nail trimming or debridement

Bandaging

E-collars, to prevent self-trauma

4. Managing underlying causes

If allergies, autoimmune disease, or poor grooming habits are at the heart of the problem, they must be controlled to prevent a recurrence of the nail problem.

How to prevent dog nail infections in the future

There are actions you can take to reduce the risk of future infections.

Trim nails regularly

Avoid walking on hot pavement or rough terrain

Clean paws after outdoor activities

Dry feet thoroughly

Check for foreign objects

Treat allergies promptly

Use paw balms

Regular vet visits can help keep your dog healthy in all ways, including preventing or catching nail problems early.

Bottom line

Nail problems in dogs are more than cosmetic issues.

They can be very painful, lead to more serious issues, and become chronic.

Prevention is key to keeping nails healthy, and early detection and treatment are essential.

Watch for signs such as swelling, discharge, discoloration, or persistent licking of the paws.

If you see any of these signs, don’t put off seeing your vet.

FAQs

Which dog breeds are most prone to nail infections?

Certain breeds are more susceptible to nail infections due to their genetic predispositions, anatomy, or lifestyle. These include Labrador Retrievers, Boxers, German Shepherds, Cocker Spaniels, and Dachshunds.

Additionally, any breed with long hair around their paws, such as Shih Tzus or Poodles, may trap debris and moisture more readily and may have an increased risk of infection.

Does a dog nail infection go away on its own?

Rarely does a dog nail infection go away without veterinary intervention. If it is very mild, you can try better hygiene, but most of the time, that is not going to be successful. Without treatment, the infection can spread to deeper parts of the nail, the nail bed, or surrounding tissues.

This can lead to chronic pain or lameness, bone infection (osteomyelitis), nail loss or deformity, and systemic illness in severe cases. If you suspect a nail infection, it is best to see your veterinarian right away.

