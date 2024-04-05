What Are the Best Dog Nail Clippers?

As the 2024 Summer Olympics draws near, let us take a moment to shine a light on an underappreciated Olympic feat: clipping your dog’s nails.

Between the wrestling, kicking and whining, this sport can be a triathlon from hell for both you and your pup (though you should note that the aim of this game is for your dog to feel no fear opens in a new tab ). That said, a good nail clipper can make a world of difference when it comes to your dog’s comfort and safety. To help, we created a list of our favorite nail clippers that will make cutting your dog’s nails more spa opens in a new tab than sport.

Dog nail clipper considerations

When choosing nail clippers for your dog, there are a few factors to consider. First, you will want to make sure you choose a nail clipper that is appropriate for your dog’s size. Nail clippers are not one size fits all- most clippers are designed, and only safely used, for specific sized dogs. Next, you should consider the type of clipper your dog will best tolerate.

On this list, we primarily feature two types of clippers: scissor and guillotine (not as murder-y as it sounds). There is a third type: a grinder opens in a new tab , which uses a gentle, vibrating emery board to shave down your pet’s nails. While this type of nail clipper is completely safe for your dog, note that your dog will most likely require time and training opens in a new tab to get comfortable with the vibrating sensation. Lastly, make sure to choose a nail clipper that is easy and comfortable for you to use, because your confidence and efficiency in cutting your dog’s nails will be key to getting the job done well.

Best overall nail clippers

opens in a new tab gonicc Dog & Cat Pets Nail Clippers and Trimmers opens in a new tab $ 10 Affordable, safe, and efficient, this traditional-style nail trimmer by gonicc is a workhorse that has more than earned the top spot on this list. Gonicc has thought of everything to help you get the job done as quickly and stress-free as possible by equipping this trimmer with features like a safety guard, an anti-rust blade, and a fully coated ergonomic grip. We also love that it is available in two sizes, one for large dogs and one for small dogs — and cats. $10 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab YABIFE Dog Nail Grinder, Dog Nail Trimmers, and Clippers Kit opens in a new tab $ 21 If you’re looking to start a more built-out nail kit, opt for this grinder and clipper kit. In contrast to other grinders, this one by YABIFE to is quiet and gentle — making it much easier for pups to get used to. The grinder can also be used on dogs of all sizes, which makes it a great choice for a household of varying dog sizes. Other cool features include a built in LED light, a USB compatible recharging port, and two grinding wheels (one for small dogs and one for large dogs.) Our only qualm with this pick? The included clippers are really only suitable for medium-to-large dogs.

opens in a new tab iToleeve LED Dog Nail Clipper With Light opens in a new tab $ 21 Dogs who tend to bleed while getting their nails clipped often have a long “quick,” which is the vein that runs through their nails. Nicking a dog’s quick can make nail-trimming an even more stressful and painful event — for both you and your pup. Instead, keep things safe and efficient with this illuminating clipper by iToleeve. Designed with a built-in LED that illuminates your dog’s nail, allowing you to better see the underlying vein, this clipper is the safest choice for pup’s that tend to bleed during their manicures. Please note, the darker your dog’s nail the less light will pass through, but you will have to blame the physics of light for that. $21 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best large-dog nail clippers

opens in a new tab KXCDTECH Dog Nail Trimmers for Sensitive Dog opens in a new tab For larger dogs who are easily spooked by noise, reach for this clipper by KXCDTECH. Touted as a quiet option for nail trims, the clipper holds up to its claim. The blade ensures a clean, “crunchless” cut —giving your dog one less thing to be worried about during nail time. The pocket-knife design also features an emery board and small paw comb, so you can treat your dog to the full mani-pedi experience.

opens in a new tab HAWATOUR Dog Nail Clippers opens in a new tab $ 6 If your dog’s nails are as tough as, well, nails, opt for this heavy-duty clipper by HAWATOUR. Spring-loaded and razor-sharp, this clipper is precise and gentle even on the most stubborn of nails. Other safety features include a grooved, coated grip and a safety lock for when not in use.

Best nail clippers for small dogs

Best guillotine clippers

opens in a new tab Resco Deluxe Dog Nail Clippers opens in a new tab Guillotine clippers are a great, ironically less painful option when cutting your dog’s nails. This version by Resco, who originally invented the style in 1937, is especially great at putting less pressure on your dog’s nail during trimmings. We also love that it is available in small, medium, and large sizes and can be fitted with replaceable blades to ensure a sharp cut for years to come.

FAQs (People also ask)

How do you trim dog nails at home?

Trimming your dog’s nails at home requires training — on both your and your dog’s part. We’ve put together a list of tips opens in a new tab that can help but it basically boils down to lots of patience, frequent breaks, and treats galore. Also, in between trimmings, consider investing in a filing toy that allows your dog to maintain their nails opens in a new tab themselves.

How often should you groom your dog?

Your dog’s grooming schedule is determined mainly by two factors: coat type and lifestyle. If your dog is prone to skin allergies or quick growth, they will probably need to be groomed every six weeks. If they are allergy-free and low-growth, they can go up to 12 weeks opens in a new tab . As always, consult your groomer and vet for best grooming practices.

