What Are the Best Dog Nail Clippers? · Kinship

Skip to main content

What Are the Best Dog Nail Clippers?

Finally—you won’t dread at-home grooming time.

by Rebecca Caplan
April 16, 2024
woman smiling while trimming dog’s nails
Shutterstock / Starocean

In This Article:

Dog Nail Clipper Considerations Best Overall Dog Nail Cutters Best Nail Clippers for Large Dogs Best Nail Clippers For Small Dogs Best Guillotine Clippers

As the 2024 Summer Olympics draws near, let us take a moment to shine a light on an underappreciated Olympic feat: clipping your dog’s nails. 

Between the wrestling, kicking and whining, this sport can be a triathlon from hell for both you and your pup (though you should note that the aim of this game is for your dog to feel no fear). That said, a good nail clipper can make a world of difference when it comes to your dog’s comfort and safety. To help, we created a list of our favorite nail clippers that will make cutting your dog’s nails more spa than sport. 

Dog nail clipper considerations

When choosing nail clippers for your dog, there are a few factors to consider. First, you will want to make sure you choose a nail clipper that is appropriate for your dog’s size. Nail clippers are not one size fits all- most clippers are designed, and only safely used, for specific sized dogs. Next, you should consider the type of clipper your dog will best tolerate.

On this list, we primarily feature two types of clippers: scissor and guillotine (not as murder-y as it sounds). There is a third type: a grinder, which uses a gentle, vibrating emery board to shave down your pet’s nails. While this type of nail clipper is completely safe for your dog, note that your dog will most likely require time and training to get comfortable with the vibrating sensation. Lastly, make sure to choose a nail clipper that is easy and comfortable for you to use, because your confidence and efficiency in cutting your dog’s nails will be key to getting the job done well. 

Best overall nail clippers

gonicc Dog & Cat Pets Nail Clippers and Trimmers
gonicc Dog & Cat Pets Nail Clippers and Trimmers
$10

Affordable, safe, and efficient, this traditional-style nail trimmer by gonicc is a workhorse that has more than earned the top spot on this list. Gonicc has thought of everything to help you get the job done as quickly and stress-free as possible by equipping this trimmer with features like a safety guard, an anti-rust blade, and a fully coated ergonomic grip. We also love that it is available in two sizes, one for large dogs and one for small dogs — and cats.

$10 at Amazon
Dog Nail Grinder, Dog Nail Trimmers, and Clippers Kit
YABIFE Dog Nail Grinder, Dog Nail Trimmers, and Clippers Kit
$21

If you’re looking to start a more built-out nail kit, opt for this grinder and clipper kit. In contrast to other grinders, this one by YABIFE to is quiet and gentle — making it much easier for pups to get used to. The grinder can also be used on dogs of all sizes, which makes it a great choice for a household of varying dog sizes. Other cool features include a built in LED light, a USB compatible recharging port, and two grinding wheels (one for small dogs and one for large dogs.) Our only qualm with this pick? The included clippers are really only suitable for medium-to-large dogs. 


$21 at Amazon
iToleeve nail clippers
iToleeve LED Dog Nail Clipper With Light
$21

Dogs who tend to bleed while getting their nails clipped often have a long “quick,” which is the vein that runs through their nails. Nicking a dog’s quick can make nail-trimming an even more stressful and painful event — for both you and your pup. Instead, keep things safe and efficient with this illuminating clipper by iToleeve.

Designed with a built-in LED that illuminates your dog’s nail, allowing you to better see the underlying vein, this clipper is the safest choice for pup’s that tend to bleed during their manicures. Please note, the darker your dog’s nail the less light will pass through, but you will have to blame the physics of light for that. 

$21 at Amazon

Best large-dog nail clippers

Upgrade Wide Open Dog Nail Clippers for Large Dogs
Gobeigo Upgrade Wide-Open Dog Nail Clippers for Large Dogs

Built to tackle larger, tougher nails, this all stainless-steel clipper by Gobeigo is a great choice for larger dogs. Equipped with a super-sharp blade for a clean cut, this clipper also features a unique grooved handle for an ergonomic grip. One weird note: Some reviewers mention it’s best designed for right-handers. Sorry, lefties. 


Shop 23
Dog Nail Trimmers for Sensitive Dog
KXCDTECH Dog Nail Trimmers for Sensitive Dog

For larger dogs who are easily spooked by noise, reach for this clipper by KXCDTECH. Touted as a quiet option for nail trims, the clipper holds up to its claim. The blade ensures a clean, “crunchless” cut —giving your dog one less thing to be worried about during nail time. The pocket-knife design also features an emery board and small paw comb, so you can treat your dog to the full mani-pedi experience. 


Shop 20
hawatour dog nail clippers
HAWATOUR Dog Nail Clippers
$6

If your dog’s nails are as tough as, well, nails, opt for this heavy-duty clipper by HAWATOUR. Spring-loaded and razor-sharp, this clipper is precise and gentle even on the most stubborn of nails. Other safety features include a grooved, coated grip and a safety lock for when not in use. 


$6 at Amazon

Best nail clippers for small dogs

Mighty Paw Dog Nail Clippers
Mighty Paw Dog Nail Clippers
$14

Spring-loaded and safety-guarded, small nails will love this clipper by Mighty Paws. With an ergonomic handle, this clipper also avoids crushing your small dog’s delicate nails — achieving a sharp, clean cut every time. You can also pick from two colors, green or orange, which is just fun.

$14 at Amazon
Zen Clippers for Cats
Zen Clipper Pet Nail Clippers for Cats
$19

Zen Clipper has transformed cutting your dog’s nails into an art form with their highly custom clippers. Because each is designed with a precisely sized millimeter blade, you can choose the right size for your dog no matter how small (seriously — some of their clippers can be used on lizards). An easy scissor grip design and a precise blade complete this clipper and make it a top pick for small pups.

$19 at Amazon
Li'l Pals Dog Nail Trimmer
Li’l Pals Dog Nail Trimmer
$8

For puppies and petite adult dogs, this Li’l Pals nail trimmer is a great affordable alternative to the Zen Clipper. Despite the price, this clipper isn’t lacking in sharpness or preciseness, and the curved angle offers a more comfortable grip. 


$8 at Chewy

Best guillotine clippers

Resco Deluxe Dog Nail Clippers
Resco Deluxe Dog Nail Clippers

Guillotine clippers are a great, ironically less painful option when cutting your dog’s nails. This version by Resco, who originally invented the style in 1937, is especially great at putting less pressure on your dog’s nail during trimmings. We also love that it is available in small, medium, and large sizes and can be fitted with replaceable blades to ensure a sharp cut for years to come. 


Shop 20
CHI For Dogs Guillotine Nail Clipper
CHI For Dogs Guillotine Nail Clipper
$13

Is this the same CHI that made every popular girl’s straightener in 2007? Apparently so! Turns out, CHI makes a great, guillotine style nail clipper that is perfect for medium-to-large size dogs. Complete with a razor sharp blade and an ergonomic handle, this CHI clipper will make your dog the most popular pup at doggie daycare. 


$13 at Amazon
Coastal Pet Safari Guillotine Dog Nail Trimmer
Coastal Pet Safari Guillotine Dog Nail Trimmer
$10

If you’re looking for an affordable, guillotine style clipper, reach for this one by Coastal. Available in small and large sizes, this clipper also comes equipped with a spring-loaded mechanism, which helps achieve a clean, non-crushed cut. 


$10 at Amazon

FAQs (People also ask)

How do you trim dog nails at home? 

Trimming your dog’s nails at home requires training — on both your and your dog’s part. We’ve put together a list of tips that can help but it basically boils down to lots of patience, frequent breaks, and treats galore. Also, in between trimmings, consider investing in a filing toy that allows your dog to maintain their nails themselves.

How often should you groom your dog? 

Your dog’s grooming schedule is determined mainly by two factors: coat type and lifestyle. If your dog is prone to skin allergies or quick growth, they will probably need to be groomed every six weeks. If they are allergy-free and low-growth, they can go up to 12 weeks. As always, consult your groomer and vet for best grooming practices. 

What is the best tool to trim dog nails?

A properly sized nail clipper is key to a safe and comfortable nail trimming. To elevate your pup’s spa day beyond a simple mani-pedi, check out our favorite grooming products here

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Related articles