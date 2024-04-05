What Are the Best Dog Nail Clippers?
Finally—you won’t dread at-home grooming time.
As the 2024 Summer Olympics draws near, let us take a moment to shine a light on an underappreciated Olympic feat: clipping your dog’s nails.
Between the wrestling, kicking and whining, this sport can be a triathlon from hell for both you and your pup (though you should note that the aim of this game is for your dog to feel no fearopens in a new tab). That said, a good nail clipper can make a world of difference when it comes to your dog’s comfort and safety. To help, we created a list of our favorite nail clippers that will make cutting your dog’s nails more spaopens in a new tab than sport.
Dog nail clipper considerations
When choosing nail clippers for your dog, there are a few factors to consider. First, you will want to make sure you choose a nail clipper that is appropriate for your dog’s size. Nail clippers are not one size fits all- most clippers are designed, and only safely used, for specific sized dogs. Next, you should consider the type of clipper your dog will best tolerate.
On this list, we primarily feature two types of clippers: scissor and guillotine (not as murder-y as it sounds). There is a third type: a grinderopens in a new tab, which uses a gentle, vibrating emery board to shave down your pet’s nails. While this type of nail clipper is completely safe for your dog, note that your dog will most likely require time and trainingopens in a new tab to get comfortable with the vibrating sensation. Lastly, make sure to choose a nail clipper that is easy and comfortable for you to use, because your confidence and efficiency in cutting your dog’s nails will be key to getting the job done well.
Best overall nail clippers
Best large-dog nail clippers
Best nail clippers for small dogs
Best guillotine clippers
FAQs (People also ask)
How do you trim dog nails at home?
Trimming your dog’s nails at home requires training — on both your and your dog’s part. We’ve put together a list of tipsopens in a new tab that can help but it basically boils down to lots of patience, frequent breaks, and treats galore. Also, in between trimmings, consider investing in a filing toy that allows your dog to maintain their nailsopens in a new tab themselves.
How often should you groom your dog?
Your dog’s grooming schedule is determined mainly by two factors: coat type and lifestyle. If your dog is prone to skin allergies or quick growth, they will probably need to be groomed every six weeks. If they are allergy-free and low-growth, they can go up to 12 weeksopens in a new tab. As always, consult your groomer and vet for best grooming practices.
What is the best tool to trim dog nails?
A properly sized nail clipper is key to a safe and comfortable nail trimming. To elevate your pup’s spa day beyond a simple mani-pedi, check out our favorite grooming products hereopens in a new tab.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
