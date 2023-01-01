dog grooming
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Has a Tick
Ticks (literally) suck. Keep an eye out for them on your pup.
- health
11 Best Grooming Products for Your Pup
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
- lifestyle
Wait, Before You Toss All That Pet Hair—Donate It
The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.
- lifestyle
7 Ways You Can Upcycle the Tumbleweeds of Pet Hair Floating Around Your House
Turns out, it’s not an annoyance— it’s an opportunity to get creative.
- health
Nicola Peltz’s Dog Dies After Grooming Visit—Here’s How to Keep Your Pup Safe at the Groomers
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona shares some tips all pet parents should know.
- health
5 Myths About Ticks That Every Dog Parent Should Know
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know.
- shopping
The Best Dog Shampoos of 2024
It’s time for a self-care day.
- health
Home Remedies For Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs—Naturally
You can stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
- shopping
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
- shopping
11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
- grooming
What Are the Best Dog Nail Clippers?
Finally—you won’t dread at-home grooming time.
- shopping
Doggie Dental Care: How to Choose the Best Toothbrush for a Puppy
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
- health
Relief for Your Dog: Discover Effective Solutions for Their Seasonal Allergies
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it.
- health
Should You Clean Your Dog’s Ears at Home?
Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.
- shopping
7 of the Best Ear Cleaners for Dogs
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.
- health
How to Spot, Treat, and Prevent Hot Spots on Your Dog
Unfortunately, this term refers to a “summer sore,” not a club coveted by SNL’s Stefon.
- health
How to Keep Your Dog’s Paws Safe From Snow Salt
Tips for safe, snug, and happy paws this winter.
- lifestyle
3 Celebrity Dog Groomers Share Their Wildest Moments on the Job
A behind the scenes look at the fumbles, challenges, and everyday drama of professional dog grooming.
- shopping
22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
- health
7 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)
- health
How to Groom Your Dog at Home: the Complete Guide
Spa days can happen at home.
- health
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: These at-home remedies are probably already in your pantry.
- health
Pica in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Pica
Why—oh, why—is your dog eating everything they shouldn’t?
- health
How to Trim Your Dog’s Nails
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home.
- shopping
40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss
All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- shopping
The Stats Behind Best in Show
We surveyed 1,000 pet parents — and spotted five trends to help us choose our Best in Show winners.
- health
They’re Just Like Us: Dogs Get Gingivitis
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it.
- health
Do Hypoallergenic Dogs Really Exist?
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds.
- health
How Often Should You Groom Your Dog?
Just make sure you spell out “B-A-T-H.”
- health
How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?
“If your dog is stinky or looks dirty, wash ’em!” Plus more pro tips from LA dog groomer Jess Rona.
- shopping
DedCool’s Gender-Neutral Fragrances Are Now Dog-Inclusive
Because your pup deserves to disrupt the binary too — or at least smell really, really good.
- shopping
Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona’s Favorite Beauty Products For Spiffy Pups
Because spa day can happen at home, too.
- health
How to Groom Your New Puppy
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona’s puppy grooming pro tips.
- shopping
42 Best Labor Day Deals for Pets
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Has a Cracked, Broken, or Torn Nail
A vet explains when you can treat the injury at home — and when it’s best to seek professional help.
- shopping
Doug the Pug Wants You to Meet His New Product Line
Nonipup features all-natural, sustainably sourced products, two shampoos and two body salves, using ingredients that helped make Doug’s life better.
- health
How to Express Dog Anal Glands Safely and Effectively at Home
Yeah, it’s super gross — but your pup will thank you.
- health
How to Keep Your Dog Looking Fresh — Even When Summer Has a Different Goal
Bugs don’t stand a chance against a well-groomed pup.
- shopping
That Ripe Dog Smell Isn’t a Great Addition to a Small Apartment — Colorfil Is the Solution
Using air purifying technology without any of the added chemicals, this brand aims to get your pup’s odor under control.
- shopping
6 Dog Brushes That Celebrity Dog Groomer Jess Rona Swears By
With the perfect brush comes impeccable vibes. Check out this selection.
- health
Does a Change of Season Mean a Change of Hairstyle — For Your Dog?
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona sets the record straight about “summer cuts.”
- health
What to Do When Your Pup Reeks of Skunk Spray
Learn how to get skunk smell off dogs — because plugging up your nose isn’t gonna cut it.
- lifestyle
Catch a Cable Car and Hang at These Pup-Friendly San Francisco Spots
The home of the very fun, very queer Castro District, the Golden Gate Bridge, and...your happy pup.
- health
The New Status Grooming Product is Toothpaste — For Your Dog
The toothpaste that’ll have their teeth sparkling like a Kardashian’s.