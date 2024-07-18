11 Best Grooming Products for Your Pup
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.
Share Article
Does your dog have a grooming routineopens in a new tab? They should. But don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be as high-maintenance as yours. Regular DIY upkeep helps keep your pup looking fly from head to toe between professional grooming appointments. And it takes just a few minutes each week to boost your their oral hygieneopens in a new tab, coat health, and more. Don’t know where to start? Experts recommend grabbing a brush.
As Ani Corless, fear-free certified groomer and owner of NYC salon Luxury Groomeropens in a new tab, advises, “Brush and comb your pet regularly — at least once a week and possibly more frequently depending on your dog’s coat type and length, breed, and level of shedding.” She also recommends wiping their paws daily to keep them clean from sidewalk dirt and debris. (If your dog has allergies,opens in a new tab wiping their face after a walk can help remove allergens, too.) From bamboo brushes to hypoallergenic shampoo to vet-trusted toothpaste, here’s everything you need to get your dog looking (and smelling) their best.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Liza Darwin
Liza Darwin is a writer and brand strategist. She has contributed to NYLON, Refinery29, Vogue, The Guardian, Vice, and Elle, and co-founded the news platform Clover Letter. She lives in Brooklyn with her two dogs, Montie and Hopper, and cat, Tiger.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Hair of the Dog: Breeds With High-Maintenance ’Dos
From shaggy Sheepdogs to curly Cocker Spaniels, a groomer lists 10 breeds that need the most upkeep.
- opens in a new tab
Lather, Rinse, Repeat: The Ultimate Dog Grooming Guide
Keep your dog well-groomed but trust trims to the pros.
- opens in a new tab
The Best Dog Shampoos of 2024
It’s time for a self-care day.
- opens in a new tab
11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
- opens in a new tab
7 of the Best Ear Cleaners for Dogs
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.
- opens in a new tab
How to Groom Your Dog at Home: the Complete Guide
Spa days can happen at home.