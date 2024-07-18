11 Best Dog Grooming Products · Kinship

11 Best Grooming Products for Your Pup

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.

by Liza Darwin
Updated July 18, 2024
A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes
Jen Grantham / Stocksy

Does your dog have a grooming routine? They should. But don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be as high-maintenance as yours. Regular DIY upkeep helps keep your pup looking fly from head to toe between professional grooming appointments. And it takes just a few minutes each week to boost your their oral hygiene, coat health, and more. Don’t know where to start? Experts recommend grabbing a brush.

As Ani Corless, fear-free certified groomer and owner of NYC salon Luxury Groomer, advises, “​​Brush and comb your pet regularly — at least once a week and possibly more frequently depending on your dog’s coat type and length, breed, and level of shedding.” She also recommends wiping their paws daily to keep them clean from sidewalk dirt and debris. (If your dog has allergies, wiping their face after a walk can help remove allergens, too.) From bamboo brushes to hypoallergenic shampoo to vet-trusted toothpaste, here’s everything you need to get your dog looking (and smelling) their best.

Professional Deshedding Massage Pet Brush
Jenseits Deshedding and Massage Pet Brush
$10
$8

Per Ani Corness of Luxury Spa, the number one item she recommends to all dog parents is a really great brush. “A brush can actually help prevent a number of skin issues as well as allow you to inspect your dog closely to catch health issues early,” she explains. She uses this rubber one at her salon and calls it “magic.”

$8 at Amazon
Bamboo Pet Brush
Harry Barker Bamboo Pet Brush
$24
$12

As an alternative, look no further than Harry Barker’s double-duty bamboo brush. One side features massaging pins for detangling coarse fur, while the other incorporates natural boar bristles for maximum smoothness. Plus, it won’t look out of place sitting on your bathroom shelf. 

$12 at Harry Barker
Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo
Kiehl’s Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo
$30

Give your pup the spa treatment — even between grooming appointments — with Kiehl’s luxe canine shampoo. The mild formula removes debris and dirt from fur and leaves your dog with a fresh, clean scent. What more could you ask for?

$30 at Kiehl's
TropiClean
Tropiclean 2-in-1 Pet Shampoo
$15

Ideal for longer-haired dogs, this shampoo-and-conditioner combo both cleans and detangles fur simultaneously. Even better, the papaya and coconut scent will leave your pup smelling like they just got back from a tropical getaway. 

$15 at Amazon
gonicc
Gonicc Pet Nail Clippers
$13
$9

If you can’t wait until your next vet appointment to trim your dog’s nails, these Gonicc clippers are some of the most user-friendly of the bunch. They come with a nail file — great for polishing sharp corners — and are equipped with a safety blade to prevent accidentally cutting nails too short.

$9 at Amazon
Earthbath Eye Wipes
Earthbath Eye Wipes
$18

Swipe away any tear stains or discharge around the eyes with these ultra-gentle hypoallergenic wipes. They’re safe for all dogs over six weeks old, so you can use them regularly on puppies and older dogs alike. 

$18 at Amazon
ZYMOX
Zymox Ear Cleanser
$17
$16

This gentle, non-toxic cleanser not only flushes the wax and debris from your dog’s ears, it can also help prevent future ear infections.

$16 at Amazon
Wild One Grooming WIpes
Wild One Dog Grooming Wipes
$10

When there isn’t time for a head-to-toe bath, these biodegradable wipes will tide you over. Made from coconut water and aloe vera, they’ll clean your dog’s face, paws, feet, and body without leaving any residue behind. Pro tip: Stash a pack in your car for impromptu hikes or last-minute dog park outings. 

$10 at Wild One
Virbac
Virbac Oral Hygiene Kit
$14

Vets agree that regular brushing helps maintain canine gum health, boosts oral hygiene, and can even prevent other issues down the line. But the toothpaste you use on your pup matters, and Virbac comes recommended by the pros. This enzymatic toothpaste removes plaque, freshens doggie breath, and, best of all, its poultry flavor is appealing to pups. The oral hygiene kit comes with a brush, too, so you’ll be set.

$14 at Chewy
Dog Paw Rescue
Veritas Farm Paw Rescue
$37
$9

Whether your dog’s running on sand, snow, rocks, or grass, this hemp oil will keep their paws soft, smooth, and protected from rough terrain. The hemp oil (250 mg) is grown and extracted on the company’s Colorado farmland, so you know it’s the real deal. 

$9 at Veritas Farm
Aquapaw Grooming Sprayer Scrubber
Aquapaw Pro Pet Bathing Tool
$31
$25

This shower attachment allows you to wash and brush your pet at the same time — perfect for scrubbing away post-playtime muck. With two pressure settings, it’s comfortable for large, small, sensitive and extra-muddy dogs alike. It’s attachable to a shower spigot or garden hose, so you’re free to choose the most ideal spot to set up your puppy spa.

$25 at Amazon

