The Best Dog Shampoos of 2024 · Kinship

Skip to main content

The Best Dog Shampoos of 2024

It’s time for a self-care day.

by April Long and Rebecca Caplan
May 30, 2024
A afghan hound standing in the woods with long silky hair.
Less / Adobe Stock

In This Article:

Sensitive-Skin Formulas Itchy, Dry Skin Relief Dog Shampoo for Smelly Dogs Specialty Uses High-Quality Ingredients Dog Shampoo Reviews

Keeping up with your pup’s grooming is one of the most underrated ways to keep them happy and healthy. Think about it: A dog’s coat is their first line of defense against allergens and other environmental irritants. Without proper and consistent grooming, their coat holds onto all that gunk causing irritation, itchiness, and general discomfort. That’s why it’s important to choose a shampoo that helps rid them of that nastiness, while also addressing the issues specific to their skin and coat.

Before choosing a shampoo, pet parents should evaluate the needs and lifestyle of their pet, along with their general stink factor. Pets parents should also consult with their vet or groomer, especially if they are unsure of the cause of some of their pets’ skin and coat issues. From there, this guide can help pet parents find the right shampoo to keep their pup clean and comfy. 

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Sensitive-skin formulas

Just like humans, dogs with sensitive skin can struggle with finding the right products. Therefore, pet parents should look for formulas with low sulfates, soothing ingredients, and pH-balancing formulas.

There are ton of these on the market, but we think these rise above the rest.

Top Pick

John Paul Pet Sensitive Skin Formula Oatmeal Dog & Cat Shampoo
John Paul Pet Sensitive Skin Formula Oatmeal Dog & Cat Shampoo
$10

To calm sensitive coats and skin, we love the oatmeal based shampoo by John Paul Pet. Tested on humans, not animals, this shampoo features both a gentle formula and fragrance. It can also pull double-duty as a great option for your cat (when they let you bathe them).

$10 at Chewy

Other great options

Clean Coats Pet Shampoo
Clean Coats Pet Shampoo
$20

Speaking of gentle fragrances, this non-powdery, fragrance-free shampoo by Clean Coats is a winner. Formulated with oatmeal, aloe, and licorice root, this shampoo truly works wonders for sensitive skin while still managing to get pups super clean. Also, the pretty bottle alone is worth the purchase.


$20 at Amazon
skout's honor probiotic puppy shampoo
Skout’s Honor
$21

For pups with itchy and sensitive skin, reach for this combined shampoo and conditioner by Skout’s Honor. In the past, we’ve spotlighted Skout’s Honor for their unique probiotic formula, which works to balance the pH of your pup’s skin. If you have yet to find an itch shampoo that works, Skout’s Honor’s unique approach might work for your pup.


$21 at Chewy

Itchy, dry skin relief

Itchy skin is a common problem for pups, with some breeds and coats being especially predisposed to the issue. To best help soothe your pup’s itchy skin- it’s best to try and figure out the cause. Common causes include allergies, fungal issues and dryness, which is why we’ve selected our top picks with these issues in mind.

Top pick

the shampoo with an orange label
Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Shampoo
$17

For dogs who suffer from itchy skin or dermatitis, this cheap-and-cheerful oatmeal-based shampoo helps heal rough, dry patches while also leaving the fur fluffy and well-moisturized. It’s also soap-free, incorporating coconut-derived surfactants and aloe vera to provide gentle cleansing, sans chemicals.

$17 at Amazon

Other great options

Camamu Dirty Dog Shampoo
Camamu Dirty Dog Shampoo
$9

You can thank an itchy Schnauzer for inspiring Camumu’s founders to bring relief to pups everywhere. Designed to be used post-shampoo, this isn’t a conditioner; it’s a light-vinegar-based rinse that works to balance pH and kill off itch-causing bacteria. No need to worry about your pup running around smelling like a bag of Fritos. The vinegar smell is light and will fully evaporate once your pup is dry.

$9 at Camamu
Floof Nourishing Shampoo
Floof Nourishing Shampoo
$26

For a super gentle approach to itch relief, we love Floof’s entire line of soothing, anti-itch products. To tackle itch at its source, Floof’s Nourishing Shampoo uses a soothing combination of colloidal oatmeal, manuka honey and aloe vera. Note: This shampoo is especially great for pup’s whose itch is caused by seasonal allergies.

$26 at Floof

Dog shampoo for smelly dogs

There’s no sugar-coating it: some dogs just stink. For whatever reason, whether it be their lifestyle or simply their natural musk, these smelly dogs require a shampoo that is up to the task. We think these will get the job done.

Top pick

Dedcool Pet Shampoo 01 “Taunt”
Dedcool Pet Shampoo 01 “Taunt”
$35

Do you want your pup to smell, like, really, really good? Formulated with their signature scent, the semi-spicy/semi-vanilly Taunt, this shampoo by Dedcool leaves your dog smelling legit cool. Seriously, be aware that your dog will smell like a micro-influencer after using this shampoo. But, like, in a good way.

$35 at Dedcool

Other great options

the shampoo in a blue bottle with a white and pink label
AuraPet Rose Shampoo
$6

When Gerrard Larriett discontinued its fabulous rose aromatherapy shampoo, I scrambled to try to find a replacement. AuraPet makes this lovely option, which softens the fur of my wiry terrier and leaves her smelling like roses (and not in a perfume-y way) for days afterwards. The price is right, too.

$6 at Amazon
Burt's Bees for Pets Puppies Natural Tearless 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner
Burt’s Bees for Pets Shampoo Natural Tearless 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner
$5

To neutralize your pup’s natural odor without fragrance, opt for this gentle, no-perfume formula by Burt’s Bees. Suitable for both puppies and adult dogs, this shampoo and conditioner cleanses while restoring your dog’s skin barrier — the first line of defense against odor-causing bacteria.

$5 at Amazon

Specialty uses

These days, dog shampoos can do more than keep your pup clean. Cutting edge formulas can help with tons of issues that are more than just skin deep, with these three shampoos tackling some of the more common speciality concerns.

Top pick

shampoo in a brown bottle
Pride and Groom “The Shedder” Shampoo
$20

Pride and Groom offers different shampoos and conditioners based on whether your fur baby has actual fur — or hair. This specially formulated, and all-natural, fur shampoo moisturizes both the coat and the skin underneath to minimize dander and, yep, the amount of fluff left behind on your couch.

$20 at Pride and Groom

Other great options

shampoo with white label
Gerrard Larriett De-Stress Lavender & Chamomile Shampoo
$14

Created by former beauty industry exec Gerrard Larriett in 2012, this brand was one of the first to introduce the idea of using aromatherapy to help soothe anxious dogs during grooming. The no-longer-available rose scent was easily my favorite dog shampoo I have ever used, but the lavender is divine, too.

$14 at Amazon
the kin and kind spray
kin+kind Flea and Tick Spray and Shampoo Kit
$32

If you’re looking to bolster your pup’s protection against fleas and ticks, consider adding this tick repellent shampoo by kin+kind to their grooming routine. While not a replacement for oral flea and tick medications, this shampoo uses dog-safe essential oils that fleas and ticks naturally hate. Using this shampoo helps keep ticks from being attracted to your pup, which means they are less likely to track those creepy bloodsuckers inside your house.

$32 at Amazon

High-quality ingredients 

Turn a bath day into a spa day with fancy-shmancy shampoos that don’t trade efficacy for luxury. And obviously they smell incredible, too.

Top pick

the shampoo in a glass bottle
Aesop Animal Shampoo
$43

So elegantly presented that you might want to keep it on display, Aesop’s pet shampoo is formulated to be ultra-gentle. Lemon rind and tea-tree leaf give it a fresh, but subtle scent and also work to clarify and clean the coat. As a bonus, it can also make a great hand (or body) wash for yourself.

$43 at Aesop

Other great options

the shampoo in a clear bottle
Ouai Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo
$32

Maybe the only time the idea of smelling exactly like your dog is a good thing. Ouai — which was founded by Jen Atkin, the Kardashians’ favorite hairstylist — incorporates the same signature scent into its pet shampoo that makes the brand’s human-hair range so addictive. Think: notes of orange, peony, jasmine, and musk, with no parabens, sulfates, or other potential irritants.

$32 at Sephora
Isle of Dogs Coature No.20 Royal Jelly Dog Shampoo
Isle of Dogs Coature No.20 Royal Jelly Dog Shampoo
$41

This shampoo by Isle of Dogs intends to give your dog’s coat body-ody-ody. This volumizing “coature” shampoo uses the protein of the Royal Jelly to strengthen fur, promote growth, and decrease shedding. Also, it smells... royal. Hard to explain what that means, but you’ll get it.

$41 at Amazon

Dog shampoo reviews

Our list above has a lot of good choices that can work for you and your pup come spa time. Our top picks are: John Paul Pet Sensitive Skin Formula, Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Shampoo, Dedcool Pet Shampoo 01 “Taunt,” Pride and Groom “The Shedder” Shampoo, and Aesop Animal Shampoo.

Each of these options targets a specific need and is unique as your dog’s body. Whether you’re looking for the best-smelling dog shampoo (Aesop is our pick there), or a vet-recommended option (the gentle and all-natural Earthbath is likely on your vet’s list if you ask them), we’ve got you covered.

FAQs (People also ask)

What is the best flea shampoo for dogs?

Always talk to your vet before starting any kind of flea treatment on your pet. For a product that repels fleas before they arrive, we like kin+kind’s Flea & Tick shampoo. 

What is the best oatmeal shampoo for dogs? 

A lot of shampoos designed for sensitive skin will list oatmeal as a main ingredient. But our top choice remains John Paul Pet’s Oatmeal Shampoo

What is the best waterless dog shampoo? 

In between baths, dry or waterless shampoo can keep dogs smelling fresh. There are tons of great options out there, but for a quick deodorizing, we find nothing beats good old-fashioned baking soda

What is the best people shampoo for dogs?

Human shampoo is not well formulated for dogs and some might even contain fragrances or essential oils that can be harmful. Always opt for a shampoo made for dogs.

April Long

April Long is a writer and editor who has contributed to Town & Country, ELLE, Marie Claire, Vogue, Well & Good, and many more publications both print and online. She currently lives in Brooklyn with her husband Will, dogs Gimlet and Pixie, and a semi-feral cat named Watson.  

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Related articles