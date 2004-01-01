Sustainable
The Bark Pottyopens in a new tab is an all-natural alternative to single-use pee pads that mimics the look, feel, and smell of grass that entices dogs to go. Made of genuine bark and fully recyclable, it’s the perfect option for dogs who’d prefer to minimize the number of trips they take up and down the stairs.
Many people are surprised to learn that dogs can develop dementia, but what’s even more concerning is about 85 percent of cases go undiagnosedopens in a new tab. This blend of essential fatty acids, herbs, vitamins, and probiotics can help minimize the risk and maintain healthy brain functioning.
Jax & Bonesopens in a new tab’s Bumble Terra Lounge Bed is designed like a sofa, allowing your pet to snuggle against whichever side they choose — perfect for dogs who like to curl up in corners. The filling is both eco-friendly and hypoallergenic, so you can feel proud that all creatures benefit from your pup’s stylish choice of nap pad.
The company reimagines waste materials like plastic bottles and fabric scraps into functional works of art that discerning pet parents will appreciate. “I started Jax & Bones in 2004 because I couldn’t find products on the market for Jax that were safe and stylish,” founder Tina Nguyen tells Kinshipopens in a new tab. —CT and JT
For a holistic approach to a calm fall, try this CBD tinctureopens in a new tab by Super Snouts. We’re a huge fan of the brand for its superior formulation and commitment to pet safetyopens in a new tab.
This two-in-one chew toy and treat dispenser is perfect for keeping your pup as busy as you are this fall.
“Treat-stuffable busy toys are a great way to keep dogs happily occupied when the family is away from home,” Schade says. “The trick is filling the toy so that the dog has to work hard to get the goodies out, but not to make it so tough that it becomes frustrating and your dog abandons the toy.”
And let’s not forget the perfect companion to that PB&J. Just make sure you’re supervising your dog opens in a new tabwhen they are playing with toys, especially those they can easily rip apart, like this adorable one.
There’s a lot of greenwashingopens in a new tab in dog poop. Sustainability expert Dave Coast recommendsopens in a new tab using GreenPolly’s recycled poop bags. They’re made from materials that were already trashed and will not release methane, unlike the so-called compostable bags.
As sweet as your new foster may be, they might also still carry that specific shelter smell or just be in need of some grooming.opens in a new tab This shampoo uses aromatherapy to soothe anxious dogs and is an affordable alternative to some of the more chichi grooming options.
Puppies are notorious chewers as they go through teething, which starts at about 4 months old. This toy is a soothing chew that will help your pup alleviate the pain in their gums — but with ridges and chewiness that will keep them engaged.
When there isn’t time for a head-to-toe bath, these biodegradable wipes will tide you over. Made from coconut water and aloe vera, they’ll clean your dog’s face, paws, feet, and body without leaving any residue behind. Pro tip: Stash a pack in your car for impromptu hikes or last-minute dog park outings.
Swipe away any tear stains or discharge around the eyes with these ultra-gentle hypoallergenic wipes. They’re safe for all dogs over six weeks old, so you can use them regularly on puppies and older dogs alike.
As an alternative, look no further than Harry Barker’s double-duty bamboo brush. One side features massaging pins for detangling coarse fur, while the other incorporates natural boar bristles for maximum smoothness. Plus, it won’t look out of place sitting on your bathroom shelf.
Mad scientist, indeed. Your cat’s challenge is to paw at three spinning beakers (hint: not too fast), then fish out treats from a spiked frame below.
According to Dr. Iovino, stair treads can be super helpful for aging dogs experiencing changes in their mobility. He says, “Dogs who develop arthritis may have mobility issues, especially on slippery floors. So in this case, these dogs may need some added traction to walk well. Throw rugs and rubber matting can be really helpful in these cases.”
Of course, the best part of hitting retirement age is all that time available to travel, so your dog shouldn‘t have to sacrifice one of the many perks of their new lifestyle. This ramp will ensure day trips don’t become a thing of the past.
This handmade whack-a-mole toy is bringing us back to our childhoods at Chuck E. Cheese. Give your cat a taste of this satisfying game, and reward them with a treat when they successfully bop a mole on the head.
When Socrates said “know thyself,” he should have amended that statement to “know thyself as you know thy cat.” But those were the days well before the internet, and lugging 40 pounds of cat litter up your four story walk up wasn’t as much of an issue as, say, the plague.
Luckily for the savvy cat owner, Tuft and Paw’s Really Great Litter formula delivers low-tracking, flushable litter right to your door in the appropriate quantities, so you can say goodbye to the days of hiding excess litter under your kitchen sink. Plus, it’s made from a soybean byproduct that would otherwise end up in a landfill, so you can feel good about the way your litter choice impacts your cat, home, and planet.
One day, not too long ago, a beautiful genius arose from their slumber and decided to invent a perfect, high-tech kitty litter for the 21st century. From their mind came Pretty Litter, a silica gel-based cat litteropens in a new tab that is literally dust-free, in addition to some other pretty cool features.
In addition to great odor control, Pretty Litter’s color-changing silica gel pellets react with your cat’s urine to indicate possible health concerns. Three different colors indicate different health concerns, while a fourth color indicates healthy urine. These pellets are also dust-free, which is great if you or your cat has allergies. Things to keep in mind: This is a non-clumping litter, and it’s also the most expensive per pound. However, Pretty Litter does go farther than its competitors, with an eight-pound bag lasting up two months, so don’t rule it out as a cost-effective option.
Johnson describes this advanced toy as a “brains-over-brawn puzzle.” It will take a lot of willpower not to give your cat hints as they meet complicated obstacles head on, including a spinning wheel. You can put dry or wet food in this puzzle.
The ultimate exercise in critical thinking, sit back and watch your cat pull open drawers, push knobs, and flip lids to release treats — all without opposable thumbs! If yours is a multi-cat household, expect this toy to draw a crowd.
If your cat is no stranger to mind puzzles, this may be the perfect toy to challenge their skills. With four different modes that allow your cat to access the treats within the toy, there’s no shortage of ways to keep your cat engaged and concentrated.
Ensuring your pup’s physical and emotional comfort is the most important aspect of harness training. That’s why we couldn’t miss the opportunity to sneak some woo-woo healing crystals opens in a new tabinto the mix. The good vibrations harness comes in five different crystal options: Sodalite, Rose Quartz, Black Obsidian, Chevron Amethyst, and Howlite — all of which provide different benefits.
Aside from being a unique alternative to the classic leather harness (it’s made of eco-friendly genuine vegan cactus leather), it also features a dual leash attachment, adjustable shoulder straps, and an elevated peek-a-boo grommet.
Made with a breathable mesh lining and flexible straps, Maxbone’s easy-fit harness is made with comfort in mind. Ideal for small pups or dogs with flat facesopens in a new tab, the harness is a welcome alternative to collars that can restrict the airways of pups who are already working overtime. As Dr. Iovino puts it: “Their throats can be quite sensitive, and there’s different conditions that can make them cough more, so I think medically we can definitely recommend a harness over a collar.”
Along with being a lightweight, flexible, high-performing harness, it’s also as stylish, sturdy, and sleek as they come.
A huge part of your harness selection has to do with your lifestyle and your pup’s behavior. Do they come when you call their name? Do they tend to leap and lunge unexpectedly? Are you planning to trekopens in a new tab the Appalachian trail together? All of this will play a role in your decision-making and, as always, safety should be the main thing informing your choice. Whether your foster puppy tends to wiggle their way out of their current harness, or your Great Dane forces all of their body weight against theirs, there’s an escape-proof alternative to the run-of-the mill offerings that keeps your pup’s security in mind.
Want to help make sure the planet is still livable for your children’s children — or more actually your puppies’ puppies? House Dogge’s tug toy is made of non-toxic eco-friendly materials and 100 percent vegetable-tanned leather. It’s also entirely biodegradable.
—Sean Zucker
Big dogs require a lot of food, and storing that food properly (and so that doesn’t stick out against all your pretty kitchen decor) can be difficult. That’s where this large-capacity can from Simple Human comes in. It can hold up to 44 pounds of dog food and is designed with a lock-tight handle that keeps food in and dogs out. A silicone gasket forms an airtight seal, so food stays fresh, and it includes a convenient scoop that attaches magnetically under the lid. It also just looks damn nice. —CM
What do dogs have to do with coffee? Not much, but this packaging is gorgeous, and this coffee is delicious — plus, Grounds & Hounds donates 20 percentopens in a new tab of their profits to feed, vaccinate, spay/neuter, and transport pets in need. —CM
Dog harnesses these days come in every conceivable color and material, but there is something about this all-leather option from The Barkers that feels extra special. Made in Italy with ethically-sourced, vegetable-tanned Italian calf leather and brass-plated buckles, it looks more like a piece of a horse saddle from Hermès than a dog harness. And while an actual Hermès leather dog harness will run you around $1,000, this beauty is a relative steal at a mere $65. —CM
Look at him. He’s so cute with his little hat. He’s a cat and a cowboy and just plain perfect all over. The puzzle is 500 pieces and measures 25 x 18 inches when fully assembled — and the pieces are random-cut, so each one is different, which makes putting it together a lot more fun. It also comes with a poster of Scotty (that’s the cowboy-kitty’s name), so you can still look at his gorgeous visage even after the puzzle is disassembled and put away.
There’s nothing better than taking your dog out on the trail,opens in a new tab especially when they can help lighten the load by carrying all their own stuff (treats, first aid, poo bags, etc.). Ruffwear’s Front Range Day Pack features foam-padded construction for comfortable extended wear, five points of adjustment for an optimal fit, internal mesh pockets, and a radial cut, weight-forward saddlebag design that creates passive compression and stabilizes pack contents.
It has a low-profile padded handle for controlled and comfortable lift and assist, and three leash attachment points: an aluminum V-ring on the back, a reinforced webbing loop on the chest, and a tow loop on the back. In other words, it’s about as well-designed a doggie backpack as you can get. Perfect for outdoorsy dogs and their outdoorsy dads. —CM
As an aging punk, I certainly understand the appeal of a good jacket patch. But instead of flashing logos for bands that mostly broke up before I was born, these are a bit more personal and a lot less intense. But I’m sure if my dog were to start writing fast-paced anthems, “Will Sit for Snacks” and “Been There, Peed on That” would be pretty high up on their song list.—SZ
Everyone knows dogs make the best wingmen. Add a Modernbeastopens in a new tab chambray bandana into the mix and that dog dad won’t stay single for long. —Charles Manning
Simply put, kin+kind makes natural, sustainable pet products that actually work. With a focus on supplements and topicals, kin+kind’s products address specific issues like hot spotsopens in a new tab, nose dryness, and allergiesopens in a new tab. Kin+kind also makes household products for pet-related issues like stain and odor control — all made with natural ingredients.
If you’re a maximalist dog parent with a penchant for color, Minna’s dog beds have you covered. Handwoven in San Antonio Palopó, Guatemala using 100 percent cotton, these beds pair bright colors with clean and classic patterns and are completely machine washable. One cute bonus is that each bed is also named after a Minna staffer’s pet.
This rainbow bandana is simple, stylish, and customizable with embroidery of your dog’s name. Plus, this order will benefit more than just one pup; each order from The Foggy Dog provides a pound of foodopens in a new tab to a rescue dog in need. —Sio Hornbuckle
An all-natural moisturizer, this high-quality balm is the perfect protective layer for your pet’s most valuable assets. The soothing all-natural botanicals of myrrh, comfrey, and sunflower oil give your dog or cat the extra moisture and protection their paws, nose, and coat need to maintain a healthy barrier.
Formulated with organic ingredients and without added fragrance or essential oils, adding the balm to your pup’s grooming kit is a no-brainer. Plus, it’s packaged in a recyclable aluminum tube, so it gets added points for sustainability. To apply the balm, spread a thin, even layer across their paws for added protection and to lock in moisture for a shinier, smoother, and softer coat.