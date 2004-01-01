Women Owned
Clearly, we can’t say enough good things about puzzle toys. But this toy is truly a cut above. Nina Ottosson, whose puzzles are recommended by many trainers and dog psychologists, knows the importance of keeping your pup’s brain engaged.
“If dogs are not provided with an outlet for their energy in the form of different types of activity or other stimulation, they become boredopens in a new tab and can sometimes find their own ‘activity,’ which we, as dog-owners, often do not appreciate, like chewingopens in a new tab, barkingopens in a new tab, or just general hyperactivity,” Ottosson told us.opens in a new tab
The Bark Pottyopens in a new tab is an all-natural alternative to single-use pee pads that mimics the look, feel, and smell of grass that entices dogs to go. Made of genuine bark and fully recyclable, it’s the perfect option for dogs who’d prefer to minimize the number of trips they take up and down the stairs.
We became obsessed with C.Bonz’s custom embroidered sweaters a couple of falls ago, when we sat down to chat with founder and designer Celine Benzopens in a new tab. A fave among celebs like Hilary Duff, Lil Wayne, and Lady Gaga, C.Bonz is perfect for the haute couture homebody. Put the pup’s name above their photo or do something a little different like Duff chose to do while working with Benz:
“I did a portrait of [Duff’s] two chickens on her Goyard bag,” she told us in 2022opens in a new tab. “She sent the bag back to me after one of the chickens died, and we added ‘RIP,’ so now it says, ‘RIP Delores.’”
Maybe keep it a little lighter this time, but here’s a reminder to have some fun with your C.Bonz gift. —Rebecca Caplan
Jax & Bonesopens in a new tab’s Bumble Terra Lounge Bed is designed like a sofa, allowing your pet to snuggle against whichever side they choose — perfect for dogs who like to curl up in corners. The filling is both eco-friendly and hypoallergenic, so you can feel proud that all creatures benefit from your pup’s stylish choice of nap pad.
The company reimagines waste materials like plastic bottles and fabric scraps into functional works of art that discerning pet parents will appreciate. “I started Jax & Bones in 2004 because I couldn’t find products on the market for Jax that were safe and stylish,” founder Tina Nguyen tells Kinshipopens in a new tab. —CT and JT
For a holistic approach to a calm fall, try this CBD tinctureopens in a new tab by Super Snouts. We’re a huge fan of the brand for its superior formulation and commitment to pet safetyopens in a new tab.
And let’s not forget the perfect companion to that PB&J. Just make sure you’re supervising your dog opens in a new tabwhen they are playing with toys, especially those they can easily rip apart, like this adorable one.
Help your pup finally get to inbox zero this fall with this laptop toy.
If you’re looking for an enrichment “homework” toy that doesn’t use treats, this tumble toy by Wild One is the answer. Instead of food, the prize in this toy is the tennis ball, which is great for pups looking to save all their treats for Halloween.
Your dog might not actually be headed back to the classroom right now, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t benefit from some homework. Per Schade: “Your dog has physical and mental needs that have to be addressed, especially during transitional periods that can be stressful.”
That’s where this school-themed sniff work toy by Lambwolf Collective comes in. Hiding treats in the folds and pockets of this toy challenges your dog’s brain, keeping them engaged and focused.
This intermediate level two design by Nina Ottosson includes additional obstacles and step combinations. It’s perfect for extra curious pups.
This Wild Oneopens in a new tab toy is ideal for the dog who has chewed more tennis balls than Rafa Nadal has seen in his life. It’ll help slow the destruction process by keeping the object of your pup’s affection just out of reach, offering a satisfying reward when they finally wriggle it free.
Using 12 hidden compartments and three dog-bone covers, the latest from cult-favorite dog brand Outward Hound allows pet owners to adjust the toy’s difficulty to meet their pup’s needs. Just getting started? No problem. With this toy, it’s easy to work up to more advanced dog puzzles.
Nina Ottosson, the mastermind behind this toy, is all about exercising your pup’s brain with the help of puzzles. “My goal is for dogs and their owners around the world to have fun with my products,” Ottosson told usopens in a new tab. “I call them ‘games’ because the owner and the pet are supposed to play together, which strengthens the bond between them.”
If you have another dog in the house, you may need to separate your foster until they and the rest of the pack are ready for their big meet-and-greet. Or, you may need to leave the house, and if your foster isn’t loving the crate, a baby gate is a great way to restrict them to one room with an easy-clean floor and minimal destructive possibilities. A simple baby gate can provide boundaries for your foster and keep your couch pillows safe from anxiety-induced destruction.
Puppies are notorious chewers as they go through teething, which starts at about 4 months old. This toy is a soothing chew that will help your pup alleviate the pain in their gums — but with ridges and chewiness that will keep them engaged.
Treats are a great training toolopens in a new tab for your foster dog, as well as a wonderful way to break the ice and show them you’re the source of positive outcomes. These limited-ingredient treats are a good starting place as your foster adjusts to the good life and they find the flavors their palate prefers.
When there isn’t time for a head-to-toe bath, these biodegradable wipes will tide you over. Made from coconut water and aloe vera, they’ll clean your dog’s face, paws, feet, and body without leaving any residue behind. Pro tip: Stash a pack in your car for impromptu hikes or last-minute dog park outings.
This gentle, non-toxic cleanser not only flushes the wax and debris from your dog’s ears, it can also help prevent future ear infections.
As an alternative, look no further than Harry Barker’s double-duty bamboo brush. One side features massaging pins for detangling coarse fur, while the other incorporates natural boar bristles for maximum smoothness. Plus, it won’t look out of place sitting on your bathroom shelf.
Similarly, toe grips can help provide traction for dogs developing mobility issues on slippery floors — granted they’re okay with their toes being handled. That being said, Dr. Iovino does warn for some caution against persistent chewers. “If a dog is prone to eating or swallowing foreign material, then I can see one of the toe grips potentially being swallowed if they decide to try and chew off the product,” he says.
Joint pain and aging go together like olive oil and ice cream. And similar to that strange food combo, the pair seems much more daunting before you dig in. In actuality, there are many small adjustments that’ll help your pup handle their aging joints. To avoid them bending over too much, try an elevated bowl. The doc adds, “I think elevated food bowls are a good idea for any dog, especially if they’re larger, or they have, for example, a chronic neck issue that may make it more difficult to put their head downwards.”
Awarded Best Interactive Cat Toy in 2020’s Pet Business Industry Recognition Awardsopens in a new tab, this puzzle challenges your cat’s thought process through trial and error as they work out how to uncover treats in 16 hidden compartments.
While Wild One’s cult status among millennial pet parents is well established, their ever-popular harness sets are up to snuff when it comes to our rigorous requirements (we only want the best for our children).opens in a new tab
Using a trusted back-clip leash attachment and secure under-the-arm-attachment style, the harness not only meets our safety standards, but it’s also available in a number of colorways that are eye candy for pet parents. It also might be time to look into their matching leash and poop back set — whether or not you want to mix and match colors is up your and your pup’s discretion.
Who doesn’t love a good colorblock? Featuring both front and back leash attachments, this harness is scoring major points for diversity. Available in a variety of sizes, it’s understood that the one-size-fits-all rule doesn’t apply when it comes to harnesses. As Grossman’s go-to harness for training, she shares what she finds most valuable about the Freedom harness.
“I really like that it has the option of both a front and a back clip,” she says. “The front clip can help reduce pulling as when the dog does pull, it exerts pressure on the chest, which will result in the dog pushing against the pressure, moving backwards rather than forwards. The fact that it attaches in the front also means that the dog is likely to turn towards you when pulling, giving you a chance to reward a quick check-in.”
The harnesses’s sizing extends up to XXL, but it’s also available in a five-eighths-inch width for smaller pups.
Ensuring your pup’s physical and emotional comfort is the most important aspect of harness training. That’s why we couldn’t miss the opportunity to sneak some woo-woo healing crystals opens in a new tabinto the mix. The good vibrations harness comes in five different crystal options: Sodalite, Rose Quartz, Black Obsidian, Chevron Amethyst, and Howlite — all of which provide different benefits.
Aside from being a unique alternative to the classic leather harness (it’s made of eco-friendly genuine vegan cactus leather), it also features a dual leash attachment, adjustable shoulder straps, and an elevated peek-a-boo grommet.
Made with a breathable mesh lining and flexible straps, Maxbone’s easy-fit harness is made with comfort in mind. Ideal for small pups or dogs with flat facesopens in a new tab, the harness is a welcome alternative to collars that can restrict the airways of pups who are already working overtime. As Dr. Iovino puts it: “Their throats can be quite sensitive, and there’s different conditions that can make them cough more, so I think medically we can definitely recommend a harness over a collar.”
Along with being a lightweight, flexible, high-performing harness, it’s also as stylish, sturdy, and sleek as they come.
Handwoven from a single piece of padded interwoven synthetic silk fiber rope and a series of Buttero leather features, Boo Ohopens in a new tab’s Ray Harness is simple, chic, and no-nonsense.
Celebrated for her bespoke furniture that has been featured in Architectural Digest, founder Jay Sae Jung Ohopens in a new tab set out to create elevated pet products that fit her lifestyle — with her Frenchie, Boo, in mind, of course. The self-proclaimed “animal lover” definitely hit the mark when it comes to practicality and products that fashionable people actually want to be seen with.
This alternative leather all-weather harness is perfect for the pet parent who is all about monograms. Available for customized embroidery, there’s no better way to ensure that your pup’s harness is 100 percent suited to them. Rain or shine, this all-weather harness can sustain pretty much any outdoor conditions. Plus, it’s super durable, which is ideal if your pup is a tugger.
While she emphasizes the pros and cons of all harnesses, Murri shares a key tenant of leather and alternative leather harnesses: “The harness is not going to be as rough, especially under the armpit, with most dogs.” So, if you have a pup that puts their whole body weight into their chest, this may prevent them from chaffing.
It wouldn’t be a true holiday celebration unless we took the time to give back. It’s also kitten seasonopens in a new tab, which means there are more adoptable cats in shelters than any other time of year. Make a donation in your cat’s name this Father’s Day, and help a rescue cat find their own parents this month. The Stray Cat Allianceopens in a new tab is a great place to start, but there’s no shortage of shelters to donate your time, unused items, and money to.
Want to help make sure the planet is still livable for your children’s children — or more actually your puppies’ puppies? House Dogge’s tug toy is made of non-toxic eco-friendly materials and 100 percent vegetable-tanned leather. It’s also entirely biodegradable.
—Sean Zucker
Actor Justin Theroux adopted his beloved Pit Bull, Kuma, in 2018 after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Louisiana and Texas in 2017, leaving many pets homeless. In honor of his sweet baby, Theroux collaborated with Found My Animal on a beautiful hand-dyed ombre rope leash, featuring marine-grade rope and solid brass hardware. And the best part? 100 percent of the proceeds are being donated to Austin Pets Aliveopens in a new tab in Kuma’s name. —CM
Full disclosure, these Katie Kimmelopens in a new tab vases are made-to-order and take about eight to 10 weeks for delivery, so you won’t be able to get one in time for Father’s Day, but at least you can let your cat dad know that a one-of-a-kind custom-designedopens in a new tab and handmade vase featuring the likeness of his perfect kitty is on the way.
Would it be nice to have it earlier? Sure. But this way, you’re giving him a super cool gift that he can look forward to and that his friends will be jealous of — because a Kate Kimmel is definitely a pet-parent status piece.
There are so many cat beds out there, but few are as lovely or as architectural as this one from Meyou Paris. It looks like a piece of minimalist art. The spherical basket is made out of coated yarn and is surrounded by a black metal cube. For kitty’s comfort, the inside holds an ochre cotton-blend canvas cushion, but the outside is just this cool, sculptural… thing. Perfect for design-conscious cat dads and the cats they live to spoil.
Who said cat food/water bowls have to be ugly? Upgrade that kitty’s dinnerware with this adorable, sturdy, and elegantly designed little table from Pets So Good. The ceramic bowl liner is included and the whole thing is a definite upgrade from whatever situation your cat dad is currently employing.
Pardon my French, but this candle is f*cking cool! As it melts, it reveals a metal skeleton hiding inside. Finally, a special-shaped candle you’ll actually want to light! The candle is unscented, burns for about 20 hours, comes in five colors (black, burgundy, white, mustard-yellow, and light pink), and is a solid 6.7 inches tall.
How handsome would your dog look walking around outside with his very own iconic waxed cotton Barbour jacket? So handsome! This particular model comes with a cotton tartan lining, corduroy collar detail, velcro chest fastening, and an underbody strap.
And if you want to do something extra-special, might we suggest getting dad a jacket to matchopens in a new tab? Dad’s will run you about seven times as much as pup’s, but it’ll never go out of style and it will last them the rest of their life. Also, the pictures of them together in their matching outfits will literally be priceless. —CM