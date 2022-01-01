Small Business

We became obsessed with C.Bonz’s custom embroidered sweaters a couple of falls ago, when we sat down to chat with founder and designer Celine Benz opens in a new tab . A fave among celebs like Hilary Duff, Lil Wayne, and Lady Gaga, C.Bonz is perfect for the haute couture homebody. Put the pup’s name above their photo or do something a little different like Duff chose to do while working with Benz:

“I did a portrait of [Duff’s] two chickens on her Goyard bag,” she told us in 2022 opens in a new tab . “She sent the bag back to me after one of the chickens died, and we added ‘RIP,’ so now it says, ‘RIP Delores.’”

Maybe keep it a little lighter this time, but here’s a reminder to have some fun with your C.Bonz gift. —Rebecca Caplan