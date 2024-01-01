Emergencies & First Aid · Kinship

health

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.

Woman giving her cat a pill.

And learn what alternatives might be better.

Woman holding cat at home.

And how to know if they have one.


Man petting his golden retriever dog outside.

What you need to know.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Forrest fire.

Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.

Ginger adult cat sits in flowering summer garden on pavement.

It’s not always as simple as removing the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.

Close up photo of Corgi dog staring up at a flying bee

From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.

Australian shepherd panting with tongue out, walking ahead of owners.

As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.

uh-oh kit for dogs

Just in case.

Woman holding her dog's paw at home.

And the risks you need to know.

dog cuddling their pet parent on the couch

It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.

Man and dogs at sunset in nature.

It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.

Confused dog lying in a field a green

If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.

A dog with its eyes closed and mouth open sitting on a hardwood floor.

Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking pet.

grey and white cat with tongue sticking out

Here’s when you should worry.

bandaging dog's bleeding paw

Don’t freak out—here’s what to do.

