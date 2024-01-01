One source for all things pet parenting
Do Cats Grieve When Other Cats Die?
And you can best comfort your sad kitty.
The Cat “Loaf” Position Is Super Cute—But Why Do They Do It?
Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.
Your Cat’s Anxiety—Explained
Because they’re probably not going to tell you why they just scratched the heck out of the couch.
Latest
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
New Research Finds the Flavor of Food Cats Actually Want to Eat
Cats are notoriously picky, but science is getting to the bottom of their tastes.
Can Cats Get Fevers?
And how to know if they have one.
Wildly Popular
- behavior
- behavior
- lifestyle|Heavy Petting
- health
- behavior
- lifestyle
Health & Nutrition
Your Cat Can’t Poop—What Now?
Here’s how to deal with cat constipation.
Can Humans Get Cats Sick? What Science Says
What about the other way around?
Dental Disease in Cats: Signs to Watch Out For and Prevention Tips
Much to their disappointment, taking care of your cat’s teeth is essential.
Behavior
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?
Why Does My Cat’s Tail Vibrate?
They’re trying to tell you something... but what?
Having This In Your Home Will Make Your Cat Scratch More, New Study Says
Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.
Lifestyle
Cat Retirement Homes Are a Sweet New Option for Senior Kitties
When cats’ people can’t care for them anymore, the loving staff at these facilities step in.
How Long Can Cats Be Left Alone?
Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.
Sleeping With Your Cat Is Good for You, Study Says—Your Dog? Not So Much
Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.
Shopping
This Summer Is So “Brat”—25 Products to Help Your Pet Embrace the Internet’s Favorite Trend
As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.
The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
Best Cat Litter in 2024: Low-Tracking, Dust-Free, Eco-Friendly
Helping your cat find their preferred litter doesn’t have to be a crapshoot.