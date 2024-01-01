One source for all things pet parenting · Kinship

Woman holding cat on her lap.
behavior

Do Cats Grieve When Other Cats Die?

And you can best comfort your sad kitty.

Cat sleeping on the sofa at home.
behavior

The Cat “Loaf” Position Is Super Cute—But Why Do They Do It?

Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.

Man holding his cat.
health

Your Cat’s Anxiety—Explained

Because they’re probably not going to tell you why they just scratched the heck out of the couch.

Latest

A woman tries to snuggle a reluctant cat
lifestyle

This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.

Person feeding a couple of cats at home.
nutrition

New Research Finds the Flavor of Food Cats Actually Want to Eat

Cats are notoriously picky, but science is getting to the bottom of their tastes.

Woman holding cat at home.
health

Can Cats Get Fevers?

And how to know if they have one.


Wildly Popular

Health & Nutrition

Cat sitting by its litter box
health

Your Cat Can’t Poop—What Now?

Here’s how to deal with cat constipation.

Sick woman with her pet cat on the couch.
health

Can Humans Get Cats Sick? What Science Says

What about the other way around?

Cat grooming itself.
health

Dental Disease in Cats: Signs to Watch Out For and Prevention Tips

Much to their disappointment, taking care of your cat’s teeth is essential.

Behavior

two cats sharing litter box
behavior

Can Cats Share a Litter Box?

The better question is should they?

Woman petting cat on her desk at home.
behavior|Why, Cat?!

Why Does My Cat’s Tail Vibrate?

They’re trying to tell you something... but what?

Cat scratching a couch in the living room.
behavior

Having This In Your Home Will Make Your Cat Scratch More, New Study Says

Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.

Lifestyle

Shropshire Cat Rescue Retirement Village.
lifestyle

Cat Retirement Homes Are a Sweet New Option for Senior Kitties

When cats’ people can’t care for them anymore, the loving staff at these facilities step in.

Cat waiting by a window, home alone.
lifestyle

How Long Can Cats Be Left Alone?

Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.

Young man with cute cat sleeping in bed.
lifestyle

Sleeping With Your Cat Is Good for You, Study Says—Your Dog? Not So Much

Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.

Shopping

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.
shopping

This Summer Is So “Brat”—25 Products to Help Your Pet Embrace the Internet’s Favorite Trend

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

Three cat puzzles on a colorful pink, burgundy, and green color-block background
shopping

The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein

Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?

Funny tabby cat sitting in a litter box and looking curiously outside.
shopping

Best Cat Litter in 2024: Low-Tracking, Dust-Free, Eco-Friendly

Helping your cat find their preferred litter doesn’t have to be a crapshoot.