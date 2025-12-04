Best Interactive Cat Toys of 2025—Top 10 Picks Reviewed
They need to get in on the action.
One of the biggest concerns pet parents might have for their indoor cats is whether their kitty is getting enough exercise and mental stimulation. When cats are able to stave off boredom and stay active, it’s better for both their mental health and physical health in the long run. That’s where interactive cat toys come in. Whether it’s a puzzle or a moving mouse toy, these toys go a long way in keeping your cats engaged and on the move.
Finding the right interactive toy for your cat can be intimidating, though. Do you go for something that moves on its own, a wall-mounted string toy, something on a track, or an option you haven’t even thought of yet? Knowing the types of toys your cat gravitates toward is the first step, and luckily there are so many options out there that you’re guaranteed to find the perfect toy to make sure your cat never gets bored.
How to choose the interactive cat toy that is right for you:
Safety is the top consideration when buying toys for your cats. Make sure the design doesn’t contain any small parts they could swallow or choke on and that the toy isn’t made with any toxic materials.
You should choose a toy that works best with your and your cat’s lifestyle; consider the size of your space and how active your cat is.
Consider the battery life and charging options if the toy requires any kind of power; do you prefer one that’s rechargeable versus one that takes batteries?
Durability is also important, as you’d ideally like to invest in a toy that will keep your cat entertained for a long time.
Our top interactive cat toy picks
We’ve done the legwork to find the best interactive cat toys to keep your kitties entertained. We’ve thought about everything your cat would want out of the toys, from the most simplistic option to the ones with all the bells and whistles.
Best overall: Shele Play Purrfect 4 in 1 Interactive Rotating Wand Cat Toyopens in new tab
Best puzzle: Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Buggin' Out Puzzle & Play Cat Toyopens in new tab
Best play mat: SnugglyCat Ripple Rug Cat Activity Play Matopens in new tab
Best wand: Retractable Cat Toys Wandopens in new tab
Best track toy: Frisco Butterfly Cat Tracks Cat Toyopens in new tab
Best feather: PetFusion Ambush Interactive Cat Toysopens in new tab
Best peek-a-boo: Pawaboo Interactive Cat Toy with Running Mouseopens in new tab
Best wall-mounted: OurPet's Play-N-Squeak Batting Practice Interactive Cat Toyopens in new tab
Best rolling: ORSDA Cat Toys for Indoor Cats opens in new tab
Best concealed: SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Electronic Concealed Motion Cat Toyopens in new tab
Best overall interactive cat toy
Pros
Feather teaser
Rotating lasers
Rolling balls
Extendable plush wand
20-hour battery life
Rechargeable with a USB-C fast-charging cable
Made with eco-friendly and safe materials
Price is under $40
Cons
Some cats might not be able to be left alone with feather feature for safety reasons
Does not come with any replacement parts
Very light, which could lead to it being easily tipped on its side during rough play
Overall review
We love a multi-purpose cat toy, especially one at this price point. If your cat is easily bored or needs lots of different kinds of stimulation, this is the toy for them. With a feather teaser, rotating lasers, rolling balls on a track, and a randomized ambush toy that pops out to surprise your cat and tap into their hunting instincts, this toy is sure to keep them entertained in the long run. However, if you know your cat can’t be left unattended with feather toys without trying to eat them, this might not be the toy for them.
Review rating: 5/5
Best interactive puzzle
Pros
16 treat compartments
Swivel leaf-shaped flippers and ladybug pegs for uncovering treats
1/4 cup-size treat compartments
Made entirely of wood
Cons
A little expensive at around $20
Treat compartments might be too small for larger cats
Overall review
This is a great interactive toy for cats learning to eat more slowly, or for those who simply like to forage and interact with puzzle toys. With 16 different 1/4 cup compartments, there are ample opportunities for your cat to engage with their hunting instincts. But this might not be best for larger cats, as some reviewers have noted that the compartments might be on the smaller side.
Review rating: 4.5/5
Best interactive play mat
Pros
Made of durable carpet material, good for scratching and cozy for sleeping
Safety slits on all holes in the blanket, so large cats can fit through holes
Velcro strips for securing the blanket into any formation
Cons
A little pricey at nearly $50
Might require a lot of re-shaping to keep cats entertained
Overall review
We love how simple yet versatile this play mat is. This mat can be shaped into many different formations to mirror cat caves, tunnels, or a ballooning bed sheet that taps into your cat’s hiding and hunting instincts. The material is also great for scratching and soft enough for snuggling — plus, it can help trap fur and reduce the amount of loose fur and dander around your home. Its firm yet easily removable Velcro strips should hold the different formations in place pretty well, although some reviews have mentioned that they’ve needed to repeatedly reform their shapes after a lot of play.
Review rating: 4.5/5
Best interactive wand
Pros
Two retractable wands, with pet-safe string
Five feather attachments
Four worm attachments
Price under $10
Cons
String attaching toys to wand might break under rough play
Fishing line-like string could cause injury if playing too rough
Overall review
This toy is the epitome of getting bang for your buck when it comes to cat toys. My cats absolutely love this toy, and I’ve found it a great way to help get out some pent up energy (especially around bedtime). The retractable wand is great for storing, and it extends to a nice long length for a big range of motion for play. The fishing line-like string also holds up great to play. I have a 17-pound Norwegian Forest Cat who doesn’t know his own strength, and this wand can handle his play no problem.
Review rating: 4.5/5
Best interactive track toy
Pros
Three tracks with balls
One bouncing butterfly toy on a string
One replacement butterfly toy attachment
Nonskid pads for stability
Price is low at around $11
Cons
On the smaller side, so might not be best for larger cats or multi-cat households
Balls might pop off tracks due to rougher play
Overall review
Track toys are a great way of keeping your cat engaged, and we love how this one not only comes with three different tracks but also includes a bouncing butterfly toy to mix things up; the replacement butterfly toy is also a nice touch. We also appreciate the non-skid pads to accommodate some roughhousing, though that might be limited, depending on the size of your kitty or on how many cats play with it at one time.
Review rating: 4.5/5
Best interactive feather toy
Pros
Automatic pop-out feature with six holes
Three different speeds: pause, slow, and fast
Antiskid feet
Eight-minute automatic shut-off
Four AA batteries included
Cons
Slightly pricier toy at around $25
Battery-operated toy might not be preferred by all
Overall review
This automatic ambush toy is perfect for cats who love to play peekaboo type games where they get to pounce and be surprised. It’s great for mental stimulation and will have your cat’s eyes in saucer mode. We love that there are multiple speed options to cater to your cat’s energy levels. It’s also a huge plus that it comes with four AA batteries, as well as an auto shut-off feature that happens after eight idle minutes to ensure the batteries last a long time.
Review rating: 4/5
Best interactive peekaboo toy
Pros
Durable felt board for play
Mouse track goes above and below a felt board for peekaboo motion
Two different speeds, fast and slow
Cons
Batteries do not come included
Price a bit high at around $25
Does not automatically turn off
Overall review
This peekaboo toy is great for keeping your cats captivated with a toy. We love how the mouse track can go above and below the catch board, and that it can operate at two different speeds. The catch board is also made with a material that can withstand claws and can potentially act as another scratching post in your home. However, we don’t love how it can’t automatically turn off, and unfortunately batteries are not included with purchase.
Review rating: 4/5
Best mounted interactive toy
Pros
One door mount
One catnip-filled mouse toy on a string
Electric module that makes a mouse noise when batted
Price is low at under $10
Cons
String might not be able to withstand too rough of play
Overall review
Even though this is a very simple toy, the added twist of a mouse squeak that sounds when your cat bats the toy is a fun update that really emphasizes this toy’s value. A door is a great sturdy mount, although we’d recommend closing the door before your cat is able to play with it for their safety. However, make sure to monitor how rough your cats play with this toy, as the string might break under a lot of roughhousing.
Review rating: 4/5