Best Interactive Cat Toys of 2025—Top 10 Picks Reviewed

They need to get in on the action.

One of the biggest concerns pet parents might have for their indoor cats is whether their kitty is getting enough exercise and mental stimulation. When cats are able to stave off boredom and stay active, it’s better for both their mental health and physical health in the long run. That’s where interactive cat toys come in. Whether it’s a puzzle or a moving mouse toy, these toys go a long way in keeping your cats engaged and on the move.

Finding the right interactive toy for your cat can be intimidating, though. Do you go for something that moves on its own, a wall-mounted string toy, something on a track, or an option you haven’t even thought of yet? Knowing the types of toys your cat gravitates toward is the first step, and luckily there are so many options out there that you’re guaranteed to find the perfect toy to make sure your cat never gets bored.

How to choose the interactive cat toy that is right for you:

Safety is the top consideration when buying toys for your cats. Make sure the design doesn’t contain any small parts they could swallow or choke on and that the toy isn’t made with any toxic materials.

You should choose a toy that works best with your and your cat’s lifestyle; consider the size of your space and how active your cat is.

Consider the battery life and charging options if the toy requires any kind of power; do you prefer one that’s rechargeable versus one that takes batteries?

Durability is also important, as you’d ideally like to invest in a toy that will keep your cat entertained for a long time.

Our top interactive cat toy picks

We’ve done the legwork to find the best interactive cat toys to keep your kitties entertained. We’ve thought about everything your cat would want out of the toys, from the most simplistic option to the ones with all the bells and whistles.

Best overall interactive cat toy

Pros

Feather teaser

Rotating lasers

Rolling balls

Extendable plush wand

20-hour battery life

Rechargeable with a USB-C fast-charging cable

Made with eco-friendly and safe materials

Price is under $40

Cons

Some cats might not be able to be left alone with feather feature for safety reasons

Does not come with any replacement parts

Very light, which could lead to it being easily tipped on its side during rough play

Overall review

We love a multi-purpose cat toy, especially one at this price point. If your cat is easily bored or needs lots of different kinds of stimulation, this is the toy for them. With a feather teaser, rotating lasers, rolling balls on a track, and a randomized ambush toy that pops out to surprise your cat and tap into their hunting instincts, this toy is sure to keep them entertained in the long run. However, if you know your cat can’t be left unattended with feather toys without trying to eat them, this might not be the toy for them.

Review rating: 5/5

Best interactive puzzle

opens in new tab Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Buggin' Out Puzzle & Play Cat Toy opens in new tab $ 20 $ 12 $ 12 With 16 different treat compartments, this cat treat puzzle toy was designed to tap into your cat’s hunting and foraging instincts. Each compartment can hold up to 1/4 cup of food, so you can use this puzzle toy to either help develop your cats foraging skills or help train them to eat slower. This toy is also made with zero removable parts, ensuring ultimate safety and reducing the risk of choking. $12 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

16 treat compartments

Swivel leaf-shaped flippers and ladybug pegs for uncovering treats

1/4 cup-size treat compartments

Made entirely of wood

Cons

A little expensive at around $20

Treat compartments might be too small for larger cats

Overall review

This is a great interactive toy for cats learning to eat more slowly, or for those who simply like to forage and interact with puzzle toys. With 16 different 1/4 cup compartments, there are ample opportunities for your cat to engage with their hunting instincts. But this might not be best for larger cats, as some reviewers have noted that the compartments might be on the smaller side.

Review rating: 4.5/5

Best interactive play mat

opens in new tab SnugglyCat Ripple Rug Cat Activity Play Mat opens in new tab $ 46 This play mat is for all the cats who love to jump around your bedsheets while you’re trying to get your bed made. This mat is designed with velcro strips and holes throughout, so you can fold and mold it to create a plush jungle gym for your cat to get lost in. It’s also made with a durable carpet material perfect for both scratching and making a cat bed, alike. $46 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Made of durable carpet material, good for scratching and cozy for sleeping

Safety slits on all holes in the blanket, so large cats can fit through holes

Velcro strips for securing the blanket into any formation

Cons

A little pricey at nearly $50

Might require a lot of re-shaping to keep cats entertained

Overall review

We love how simple yet versatile this play mat is. This mat can be shaped into many different formations to mirror cat caves, tunnels, or a ballooning bed sheet that taps into your cat’s hiding and hunting instincts. The material is also great for scratching and soft enough for snuggling — plus, it can help trap fur and reduce the amount of loose fur and dander around your home. Its firm yet easily removable Velcro strips should hold the different formations in place pretty well, although some reviews have mentioned that they’ve needed to repeatedly reform their shapes after a lot of play.

Review rating: 4.5/5

Best interactive wand

opens in new tab Retractable Cat Toys Wand opens in new tab $ 10 A wand toy is a classic for a reason — cats just love to chase a dangly toy on a string. This toy comes with a large assortment of attachments, including five feathers and four worms, as well as two different retractable wands. Plus, the actual “string” is made with a high-elasticity and harder material that is less likely to break and less likely for your cat to be able to ingest. $10 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Two retractable wands, with pet-safe string

Five feather attachments

Four worm attachments

Price under $10

Cons

String attaching toys to wand might break under rough play

Fishing line-like string could cause injury if playing too rough

Overall review

This toy is the epitome of getting bang for your buck when it comes to cat toys. My cats absolutely love this toy, and I’ve found it a great way to help get out some pent up energy (especially around bedtime). The retractable wand is great for storing, and it extends to a nice long length for a big range of motion for play. The fishing line-like string also holds up great to play. I have a 17-pound Norwegian Forest Cat who doesn’t know his own strength, and this wand can handle his play no problem.

Review rating: 4.5/5

Best interactive track toy

opens in new tab Frisco Butterfly Cat Tracks Cat Toy opens in new tab $ 11 This interactive track toy is the perfect addition to your cat’s toy cache. With three different ball tracks and a bouncing butterfly toy, this is sure to keep your cat entertained. Included are nonskid pads to accommodate lots of play, as well as a replacement butterfly toy. $11 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Three tracks with balls

One bouncing butterfly toy on a string

One replacement butterfly toy attachment

Nonskid pads for stability

Price is low at around $11

Cons

On the smaller side, so might not be best for larger cats or multi-cat households

Balls might pop off tracks due to rougher play

Overall review

Track toys are a great way of keeping your cat engaged, and we love how this one not only comes with three different tracks but also includes a bouncing butterfly toy to mix things up; the replacement butterfly toy is also a nice touch. We also appreciate the non-skid pads to accommodate some roughhousing, though that might be limited, depending on the size of your kitty or on how many cats play with it at one time.

Review rating: 4.5/5

Best interactive feather toy

opens in new tab PetFusion Ambush Interactive Cat Toys opens in new tab $ 25 This ambush toy really levels up the feather toy. This feather is randomized to pop out of six different holes on the device, and comes in three different speeds: pause, for replacing feathers (purple), slow (green/yellow), and fast (blue). It has anti-skid feet to keep the toy in place during play, and an eight-minute automatic shut-off feature to conserve the battery. Plus, four AA batteries are included with purchase. $25 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Automatic pop-out feature with six holes

Three different speeds: pause, slow, and fast

Antiskid feet

Eight-minute automatic shut-off

Four AA batteries included

Cons

Slightly pricier toy at around $25

Battery-operated toy might not be preferred by all

Overall review

This automatic ambush toy is perfect for cats who love to play peekaboo type games where they get to pounce and be surprised. It’s great for mental stimulation and will have your cat’s eyes in saucer mode. We love that there are multiple speed options to cater to your cat’s energy levels. It’s also a huge plus that it comes with four AA batteries, as well as an auto shut-off feature that happens after eight idle minutes to ensure the batteries last a long time.

Review rating: 4/5

Best interactive peekaboo toy

opens in new tab Pawaboo Interactive Cat Toy with Running Mouse opens in new tab $ 30 $ 25 $ 25 This automatic peekaboo toy really levels up the mouse toy. This mouse toy operates on a track that goes under and above a felt board with holes cut through, which will be sure to catch your cat’s attention. There are two different speed options (fast and slow), and operates by using three AA batteries. $25 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Durable felt board for play

Mouse track goes above and below a felt board for peekaboo motion

Two different speeds, fast and slow

Cons

Batteries do not come included

Price a bit high at around $25

Does not automatically turn off

Overall review

This peekaboo toy is great for keeping your cats captivated with a toy. We love how the mouse track can go above and below the catch board, and that it can operate at two different speeds. The catch board is also made with a material that can withstand claws and can potentially act as another scratching post in your home. However, we don’t love how it can’t automatically turn off, and unfortunately batteries are not included with purchase.

Review rating: 4/5

Best mounted interactive toy

opens in new tab OurPet's Play-N-Squeak Batting Practice Interactive Cat Toy opens in new tab $ 10 Sometimes basic is better when it comes to cat toys, and this door-mounted option is no exception. With just one door mount, one string, and one catnip-filled cat toy, this interactive toy is enough to keep your cat entertained for hours. Plus, this toy comes with an electric module that causes the mouse to “squeak” when your cat bats it. $10 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

One door mount

One catnip-filled mouse toy on a string

Electric module that makes a mouse noise when batted

Price is low at under $10

Cons

String might not be able to withstand too rough of play

Overall review

Even though this is a very simple toy, the added twist of a mouse squeak that sounds when your cat bats the toy is a fun update that really emphasizes this toy’s value. A door is a great sturdy mount, although we’d recommend closing the door before your cat is able to play with it for their safety. However, make sure to monitor how rough your cats play with this toy, as the string might break under a lot of roughhousing.

Review rating: 4/5

Best rolling interactive toy