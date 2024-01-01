Cat Products · Kinship

Skip to main content

Cat Shopping

Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you need, we have your shopping guide.

clothes & accessoriestoys & puzzlesfood, treats & feedershealth & groomingleashes, collars & harnessesbeds & furniturecrates, carriers & travel gearart & homeSustainablegift guideproducts for pet people
Funny tabby cat sitting in a litter box and looking curiously outside.
shopping

Best Cat Litter in 2024: Low-Tracking, Dust-Free, Eco-Friendly

Helping your cat find their preferred litter doesn’t have to be a crapshoot.

Wildly Popular

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute sweater. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

Peloton x Canada Pooch Waterproof Leash
View More clothes & accessories Articles

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

toys & puzzles

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favorite toys to interactive puzzles.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

Start saving right... now.

Three cat puzzles on a colorful pink, burgundy, and green color-block background

Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?

View More toys & puzzles Articles

food, treats & feeders

Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

Start saving right... now.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

View More food, treats & feeders Articles

health & grooming

Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter—find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.

Start saving right... now.

Funny tabby cat sitting in a litter box and looking curiously outside.

Helping your cat find their preferred litter doesn’t have to be a crapshoot.

A white cat in a meadow with flowers and tall grass.

From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer.

View More health & grooming Articles

leashes, collars & harnesses

Hit the street with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish—from dog collars to cat harnesses.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

Start saving right... now.

Cat sitting in a field wearing a pink harness and leash.

Safe and stylish gear to turn your local trail into a catwalk.

View More leashes, collars & harnesses Articles

beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter box).

Start saving right... now.

Blue white British shorthair cat resting on a hammock

Hang loose, little dudes.

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

View More beds & furniture Articles

crates, carriers & travel gear

Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road—from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

Gray cat in a yellow pet carrier

The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

View More crates, carriers & travel gear Articles

art & home

Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and tchotchkes to pet cams and robo vacs.

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

Small orange cat in wooden litter box.

Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.

View More art & home Articles

Sustainable

Shop sustainably from brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.

Grey cat sitting on on stairs scratching at the cactus shaped Meyou Paris Vegas Scratcher

Save your sofa.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

A women disposing a doggy bag in a trashcan in the park

Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.

View More Sustainable Articles

gift guide

Dog Gotcha Day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? Our experts (and some celebs) picked out must-have gifts for both pets and their people.

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

collage of man with his cat and cat products for father's day

He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.

Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.

View More gift guide Articles

products for pet people

Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

collage of man with his cat and cat products for father's day

He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.

View More products for pet people Articles